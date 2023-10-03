Mario Wonder players compiled a wishlist of bosses, and it looks great

The release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is almost upon us, and it has inspired fans to discuss which bosses from the famous franchise they would like to see included in the game.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 2, players came together to discuss and compile a wishlist of bosses they would like to see in Super Mario Bros. Wonder once it is released.

After seeing several trailers leading up to the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players got a sneak peek of multiple new additions to the game, such as new enemies, power-ups, and bosses like Giant Bowser, King Boo, and Bowser Jr.

Many of them are rooting for King Bob-omb, who gave them a tough fight at the summit of the mountain in Super Mario 64. They hope this 3D experience can be developed in a 2D sidescroller, proposing a similar ending to this battle by throwing him over the edge.

Another welcome addition would be Whomp King, an enemy that seeks to crush you by falling on top of you in Super Mario 64. Players proposed various ideas on how he should look in a 2D environment while keeping his signature move of trying to stomp you.

Whether these bosses will be added to the final release remains to be seen. Still, one thing is sure: guessing which bosses will be there has evoked a feeling of nostalgia for old Nintendo releases such as Super Mario 64, one of the first 3D experiences in the gaming world.

