Mario Wonder countdown: Exact start time and release date

Wonder no more about how your wait will be.

Everyone’s favorite mustached plumber is preparing for a new adventure with Super Mario Wonder, which brings an end to the long wait for another 3D Mario platformer.

Six years after the release of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario returns for Super Mario Wonder in what may well end up being one of the last major releases on Nintendo Switch before the transition to a new console.

Given the success and critical acclaim of previous Mario 3D platformer titles, excitement for Super Mario Wonder is in overdrive, and the countdown to the release of the game has turned up a notch.

What time does Super Mario Wonder release?

You’ll have a new Mario game in your trunk soon. Screenshot via Nintendo Direct

Players will be able to dive into Super Mario Wonder when the game releases on Nintendo Switch on Friday, Oct. 20.

Super Mario Wonder will launch globally, meaning players around the world will all be able to access the title simultaneously, with the only variation being their local time. It is expected to be released at 6pm PT/8pm CT/9pm ET/2am BST.

You can see a countdown for the release of Super Mario Wonder below.

Super Mario Wonder countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 1 : 0 6 : 5 9 : 4 1

Does Super Mario Wonder have early access?

While many modern titles in gaming are often released with early access, provided in a more expensive version of the title, Nintendo has steered clear in that regard and there is no early access period for Super Mario Wonder.

Unfortunately, it means there are no ways to play the game earlier than the release time and you will have to be patient while waiting to dive into a new adventure.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of Mario games to keep you occupied in the meantime.

