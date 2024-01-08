Mario vs. Donkey Kong countdown: Exact start time and release date

It looks set to be another big year for Mario, and the release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong marks the first big release for everyone’s favorite plumber in 2024.

With 2023 seeing new games and a big-screen movie adaptation, a high bar has been set for Mario in 2024, but it looks to be another strong 12 months, with the release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong followed by Princess Peach: Showtime, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Before all of that, eyes will firmly be cast toward Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a remake of the Game Boy Advance original from two decades ago, and we can tell you exactly how much longer you need to wait to get your hands on the game.

When does Mario vs. Donkey Kong release?

Save the little Marios! Image via Nintendo.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is set to release on Feb. 16, 2024, and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch—so there’s only one way you’ll be able to play the new title.

While an official release time has not been revealed for Mario vs. Donkey Kong, titles on Nintendo Switch tend to release at midnight local time. It’s therefore expected that the trend will continue—although there is, of course, no guarantee.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 5 : 3 : 1 7 : 4 0 : 1 4

Using the countdown above, you can see exactly how many weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait until Mario vs. Donkey Kong releases. The countdown is set for midnight CT and will be updated if a more precise release time is confirmed.

As Mario vs. Donkey Kong is expected to be a staggered release at midnight local time, it means players in New Zealand will be the first to be able to access the full game, and those in other time zones will have a little while longer to wait.