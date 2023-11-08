Nintendo gives eye-opening update on how successful the Mario franchise has been in 2023

There’s great things happening for Nintendo after the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch. With how successful the Mario franchise has been this year, Nintendo is aiming to have even more adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom.

The latest financial report released by Nintendo mentions how things are going very well for the Mario franchise. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was able to shift 4.3 million units globally within two weeks of its release. According to Nintendo, that makes Super Mario Bros. Wonder the fastest- and biggest-selling Super Mario title ever. The game was also received well by critics, who praised the game with high review scores upon its release.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder key art. Screenshot by Nintendo.

The report notes that much of this success comes after the release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The global excitement for the film definitely had a positive impact on the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Switch. According to the report, the movie was seen by nearly 170 million people in theaters worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing video game film of all time. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is also the first entirely new side-scrolling entry of the Mario series in 11 years, which Nintendo says was a great combination for the game’s successful release.

Nintendo also foresees the game doing even better as the holiday season arrives.

“Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time. We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well,” it said.

Mario and his allies in Super Mario RPG. Screenshot by Nintendo.

Luckily for Nintendo fans, there are more Mario-related games on the way for the Nintendo Switch. The remake of Super Mario RPG is set to release for the console on Nov. 17. For fans, the original game is a beloved classic that brings Mario into the RPG genre with a fun sense of humor. After that, Mario fans will see Mario vs Donkey Kong on the Switch on Feb. 16, 2024, which reimagines the Game Boy Advance game of the same name.

Other Mario related games such as Luigi’s Mansion 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, and Princess Peach: Showtime! are also planned to have 2024 releases. With so many good things happening for the series all over, now seems like the best time to be a Mario fan.