Is Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch Online?

Can you get either version of Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch Online?

Super Mario RPG has an unbelievable legacy and following, but many people are only now learning about the iconic Mario title. So, can you play either the 1996 original or the 2023 Super Mario RPG remake on Nintendo Switch Online?

2023 will go down as a phenomenal year for gaming, and the Super Mario RPG remake looks to be the icing on the cake. Nintendo is bringing back to life one of the most praised, but least-talked-about, Mario games in Super Mario RPG.

As a paid service, Nintendo Switch Online offers a ton of benefits, including countless retro classics. A bunch of Mario games are available to enjoy on Switch, but are either the original or the subsequent Super Mario RPG remake a part of the platform’s plans?

Can you play Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch Online?

Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars from 1996 is currently not playable on the Nintendo Switch Online paid subscription service.

All things considered, this is hardly a surprise when you think about it. More than likely, the Super Mario RPG was greenlit several years ago, and development has probably been ongoing in this period.

So, it would make sense for Nintendo to keep Super Mario RPG away from Nintendo Switch Online to encourage players to pick up the Super Mario RPG remake when it releases in 2023.

Is Super Mario RPG remake on Nintendo Switch Online?

Like with most new, AAA releases, the 2023 Super Mario RPG remake will not be immediately playable for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

While services such as Xbox Game Pass have been legendary for their day-one offerings of gigantic titles such as Starfield, Nintendo don’t operate in the same way.

Instead, the online service specializes in providing old-school Nintendo games, as well as access to exclusive online-only games such as Tetris 99.