‘Classic, charming, cheerful’: Super Mario RPG remake’s reviews tease another Nintendo hit

Super Mario RPG is another remake from Nintendo for the Switch that launches on Nov. 17, and the early OpenCritic reviews suggest it’s a hit thanks to it being a cheerful, charming, and classic role-playing game.

If there’s one Nintendo franchise and character everyone knows about, it’s Mario, and it’s not just because of the recent Mario movie but because he’s been around since the early ’80s and has been the focus of many games like Mario Kart and Super Mario World.

The remake of Super Mario RPG, which comes out this week, features Mario and his friends as they attempt to fix Toad Road and defeat the Smithy Gang. Although remakes can be a hit or a miss, the early reviews bring good news.

Sometimes, it can be hard to tell whether a game is being judged based on its actual gameplay or nostalgia. Still, seeing as the Super Mario RPG has a “mighty” OpenCritic rating, meaning it’s averaging in and above the 90th percentile, it appears well-received by players. So far, anyway.

But there’s a reason why there are so many positive reviews: because players are enjoying it, and not just because it’s nostalgic. The turn-based combat is straightforward, the graphics are beautiful and crisp, the storyline is enjoyable, and the characters are a hoot.

And like other RPGs, Super Mario RPG features engaging and narrative-driven cutscenes, which genuinely tie everything together. There’s also a Breezy mode for those who prefer to immerse themselves in the story over the combat.

There are some games where I want to enjoy the story and not have to stress so much about the combat, so I appreciate having an easy mode. And I’m sure many casual and young gamers do, too.

Even though it hasn’t officially gone live yet, it’s safe to say this Nintendo remake is pretty much a banger.