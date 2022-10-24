All playable characters and how to unlock them in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

The second installment of Mario + Rabbids has arrived, with the full arsenal of Nintendo’s Mario franchise behind them. Cursa, the antagonist, with her army will go toe to toe with the Rabbids and Mario to see who’ll win the battle to either save the galaxy or conquer it.

Strategy is at the forefront of Sparks of Hope. Players will need to put on their red thinking caps to save the Sparks. New faces will feature throughout the title, with some old regulars surprising fans with their appearance.

There’ll be a variety of different ways to approach the game, depending on what character you play. Players get to decide their roster at the beginning of each battle. There are several different battlefields for players to enjoy and paired with the opportunity to use a different roster each time, you’ve got a lot of variety to keep you entertained.

Players will also need to consider the weapons and abilities of each hero they add to their roster for each battlefield, since some will synergize better with others.

“Each hero truly follows a unique archetype in battle that you can use at your advantage,” said Davide Soliani, the game’s creative director.

“For instance, Luigi’s sharpshooter skills allow him to hit harder the father away he is from his opponent. We can’t wait for you to explore all their unique abilities.”

Here are all the playable characters in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Rabbid Mario

Rabbid Luigi

Rabbid Peach

Rabbid Rosalina

Edge

Bowser

All new characters in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Rabbid Rosalina is the first new character to join the squad. Her Luma pull-string doll fires a cannon after its string is pulled, she’ll be a strong addition to any squad that you require.

The “mysterious new Rabbid with a sword”, Edge, will be the next character available in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. She’s a gothic Rabbid, who carries a giant metal sword, and wears gothic attire, with make-up to match. Her close-range attacks will be a force to be reckoned with.

The villainous, long-time enemy of Mario, Bowser, will be a playable character. His attacks will pack a punch, and with superior strength and a whole lot of defense, he’ll be a teammate you’ll need to take on Cursa. Don’t let him out of your sight though. He’ll carry a cannon on his shoulder, making him a versatile ally to take enemies down.

How to unlock new characters in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

To unlock Rabbid Rosalina, all players have to do is take down the Spark Hunter Midnite Boss. This boss will be located in Pristine Peaks, on the second planet.

Edge is one of the other characters you can unlock, with her being accessible after you defeat the Giant Wildclaw boss.

You can find this boss at Beacon Beach, on the first planet.

To unlock the biggest and deadliest antagonist of them all, Bowser, you’ll have to survive your battle against the Bedrock Boss in Pallette Prime, located on the third planet.

There you have it, now you can get almost all the characters, excluding Rayman. Rayman will be a DLC character coming in the near future. The character who helped create the Rabbids spin-off will be making his appearance in the title when the first DLC arrives.

There isn’t much info on his character class, so you’ll have to wait for updates to see what he has in store for this installment of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.