Lords of the Fallen’s Oct. 14 patch takes aim at performance issues, introduces balance changes

Here are the biggest changes from the v.1.1.191 patch.

The Lords of the Fallen developers have seemingly been hard at work since the game’s launch yesterday. A new patch hit live servers this morning, ushering in fixes for the game’s performance issues as well as balance changes to a few different enemy types and bosses.

The star of the show for today’s patch v.1.1.191 is the performance fixes, given just how many players were reporting difficulties running the game shortly after its Oct. 13 release. The biggest issue players reported, according to the developers’ claim in the patch notes, were non-updated drivers, so this patch ensures the game will automatically check the player’s drivers and prompt for an update moving forward.

Lords of the Fallen patch v.1.1.191 is now available for Steam & PS5, with Xbox and EPIC following shortly.



Featuring performance updates, balance changes, and more: https://t.co/EZsJdjfFom



For all PC players, please ensure your drivers are updated to the latest available. pic.twitter.com/5dUqEOx93P — LORDS OF THE FALLEN (@lotfgame) October 14, 2023

Other performance updates include the temporary deactivation of frame generation, fixes for crashes on 30 and 40-series GPUs, and solutions for crashes caused by shaders after the game’s first cinematic.

HEXWORKS also released a number of balance changes with this patch, including nerfs to the “walking corpses” type of enemy like Charred Spirits, which had their damage output reduced from 80 to 64. Other enemies like Ruiner, Bringers of Stillness and Scarlet Shadows have also seen minor damage reductions.

Lords of the Fallen hit digital shelves yesterday to mixed reviews, largely in part due to the number of technical issues plaguing the player base. Despite claiming to have high-end PCs, many players reported crashes, frame rate drops, and stuttering—all issues that are frustrating in any game but cause a game like Lords of the Fallen that relies so heavily on timing and small visual cues to become borderline unplayable, even if the issue is only small stutters.

Other fans, however, had high praises for the newest Soulslike title shortly after its release, saying it was one of the best new titles of the genre with beautiful graphics and enjoyable gameplay.

To read the full list of changes from Lords of the Fallen’s Oct. 14 patch, players can visit the Lords of the Fallen subreddit.

About the author