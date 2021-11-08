Legends of Runeterra teases features for Path of Champions

Legends of Runeterra showed off a sizable video teaser earlier today revealing its upcoming newest permanent PvE game mode, Path of Champions. The latest mode is joining LoR in Patch 2.19 as one of the major features of focus for the newest update, alongside the release of Jayce.

Path of Champions switches up the Lab of Legends formula by allowing players to strengthen their starting character’s deck with potent items and passive powers that let them challenge the increasing difficulty of enemies in newer runs.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Another exciting addition to the game mode is the inclusion of animated and voiced comics periodically appearing for certain characters. Since the initial launch of the mode is tied to the celebration of Arcane, there will at least be story shorts featuring Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn.

The video also teases RPG-like elements of multiple endings. Depending on the choices you make during a run, you can influence the conclusion and find a new animated comic short upon the completion of your run.

With multiple starting bonuses to accrue and several endings to experience, the replayability of Path of Champions should be high.

The Path of Champions will be available to try when LoR Patch 2.19 is released on Nov. 10.