Every card in Legends of Runeterra retroactively gaining the Yordle and Fae tag

With Bandle City’s arrival, there are two new card types arriving, and some cards in the game already will be granted it.

Image via Riot Games

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming set, Beyond the Bandlewood, is adding the game’s final region, Bandle City, into the mix. With this monumental update, Riot is bringing two new unit types into the game, Yordle and Fae. While it is currently unknown what synergies, combos, and effects will occur with this new tribe, some cards that are currently in the game will be updated to include these new tags.

Here is every card with each of the new types, organized by region.

Yordle

Piltover and Zaun

  • Teemo
  • Heimerdinger
  • Veteran Investigator
  • Chump Whump
  • Shady Character

Bilgewater

  • Fizz
  • Petty Officer
  • Yordle Grifter
  • Crackshot Corsair

Ionia

  • Lulu
  • Fae Bladetwirler
  • Navori Bladescout
  • Trevor Snoozebottom
  • Fuzzy Caretaker
  • Greenglade Lookout
  • Fae Guide

Demacia

  • Grizzled Ranger

Noxus

  • Arena Bookie

Targon

  • Mentor of the Stones

Fae

Ionia

  • Flower Child
  • Tasty Faefolk
  • Pix!
  • Swole Squirrel
  • Squirrel (Uncollectible Token from Whimsy)
  • Mumblesprite (Uncollectible Token from Trevor Snoozebottom)

LoR: Beyond the Bandlewood releases Aug. 25 with 126 new cards, nine of which include champions.