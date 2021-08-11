Every card in Legends of Runeterra retroactively gaining the Yordle and Fae tag

With Bandle City’s arrival, there are two new card types arriving, and some cards in the game already will be granted it.

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming set, Beyond the Bandlewood, is adding the game’s final region, Bandle City, into the mix. With this monumental update, Riot is bringing two new unit types into the game, Yordle and Fae. While it is currently unknown what synergies, combos, and effects will occur with this new tribe, some cards that are currently in the game will be updated to include these new tags.

Here is every card with each of the new types, organized by region.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Yordle

Piltover and Zaun

Teemo

Heimerdinger

Veteran Investigator

Chump Whump

Shady Character

Bilgewater

Fizz

Petty Officer

Yordle Grifter

Crackshot Corsair

Ionia

Lulu

Fae Bladetwirler

Navori Bladescout

Trevor Snoozebottom

Fuzzy Caretaker

Greenglade Lookout

Fae Guide

Demacia

Grizzled Ranger

Noxus

Arena Bookie

Targon

Mentor of the Stones

Fae

Ionia

Flower Child

Tasty Faefolk

Pix!

Swole Squirrel

Squirrel (Uncollectible Token from Whimsy)

Mumblesprite (Uncollectible Token from Trevor Snoozebottom)

LoR: Beyond the Bandlewood releases Aug. 25 with 126 new cards, nine of which include champions.