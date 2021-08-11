Every card in Legends of Runeterra retroactively gaining the Yordle and Fae tag

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming set, Beyond the Bandlewood, is adding the game’s final region, Bandle City, into the mix. With this monumental update, Riot is bringing two new unit types into the game, Yordle and Fae. While it is currently unknown what synergies, combos, and effects will occur with this new tribe, some cards that are currently in the game will be updated to include these new tags.
Here is every card with each of the new types, organized by region.
Yordle
Piltover and Zaun
- Teemo
- Heimerdinger
- Veteran Investigator
- Chump Whump
- Shady Character
Bilgewater
- Fizz
- Petty Officer
- Yordle Grifter
- Crackshot Corsair
Ionia
- Lulu
- Fae Bladetwirler
- Navori Bladescout
- Trevor Snoozebottom
- Fuzzy Caretaker
- Greenglade Lookout
- Fae Guide
Demacia
- Grizzled Ranger
Noxus
- Arena Bookie
Targon
- Mentor of the Stones
Fae
Ionia
- Flower Child
- Tasty Faefolk
- Pix!
- Swole Squirrel
- Squirrel (Uncollectible Token from Whimsy)
- Mumblesprite (Uncollectible Token from Trevor Snoozebottom)
LoR: Beyond the Bandlewood releases Aug. 25 with 126 new cards, nine of which include champions.