Every balance change coming in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.11.0

Legends of Runeterra’s newest expansion, Rise of the Underworld, is aiming to shake up the meta with more than 40 new cards. Alongside the next expansion, Patch 2.11.0 will also bring a massive wave of balance changes, the most in the game’s history.

Of the 47 adjustments, a notable number of them are reversals of previous nerfs, like Make It Rain and Will of Ionia. Most of the balance changes are buffs to varying degrees that aim to give cards that haven’t seen play in any competitive meta a chance at viability.

Patch 2.11.0 introduces Legends of Runeterra's newest expansion: Rise of the Underworlds, alongside a vast swath of card updates!



Here are all of the balance changes coming in LoR Patch 2.11.0. The cards that were reverted to a past version are denoted with an asterisk (*).

Champion changes

Buffs

Miss Fortune (Level 2)* Change: No Keywords → Overwhelm

Jarvan IV (Level 1) Level Up Requirement: Allies have survived 4+ strikes from enemy blockers. → Allies have survived 3+ strikes from enemy blockers.

Tryndamere (Level 2)* Change: Overwhelm, Fearsome → Overwhelm, Fearsome, Tough

Karma (Level 1 & 2)* Cost: 6 → 5

Heimerdinger (Level 1 & 2) Base Stats (Level 1): 1|3 → 2|4 Base Stats (Level 2): 2|4 → 3|5

Hecarim (Level 1 & 2)* Base Stats (Level 1): 5|5 → 5|6 Base Stats (Level 2): 6|6 → 6|7

Sivir (level 1) Level Up Requirement: You’ve dealt 35+ damage. → You’ve dealt 30+ damage.

Taliyah (Level 2) Change: Attack: Deal 2 to my blocker. If it’s dead or gone, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus instead. If you have a landmark, do this 2 more times. → Attack: Deal 2 to my blocker three times. If it’s dead or gone, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus instead.

Taric (Level 1 & 2) Base Stats (Level 1): 3|4 → 3|5 Base Stats (Level 2): 4|5 → 4|6

Aphelios (Level 1 & 2)* Base Stats (Level 1): 3|2 → 3|3 Base Stats (Level 2): 4|3 → 4|4

Riven (Level 1 & 2) Change: When you gain the attack token, Reforge. → When I’m summoned, if you have the attack token, or when you gain the attack token, Reforge.



Nerfs

Azir (Level 1) Level Up Requirement: You’ve summoned 10 units. → You’ve summoned 13 units.

Nasus (Level 1) Change: Fearsome → No Keywords (Nasus level 2 & 3 still have Fearsome)

Irelia (Level 1) Level Up Requirement: 12+ allies have attacked. → 14+ allies have attacked.



Follower changes

Buffs

Black Market Merchant* Base Stats: 2|1 → 2|2

Slotbot Change: Round Start: Grant me +0|+1 for each card you drew last round, then shuffle my Power and Health. → On Summon and Round Start: Grant me +0|+1 for each card you drew last round, then shuffle my Power and Health.

Mageseeker Inciter Base Stats: 4|3 → 4|4

Laurent Bladekeeper Base Stats: 2|3 → 3|3

Ren Shadowblade Base Stats: 3|3 → 4|3

Greenglade Lookout Base Stats: 2|1 → 2|2

Young Witch Base Stats: 1|1 → 1|2

Incisive Tactician Base Stats: 4|5 → 5|5

Citybreaker Base Stats: 0|5 → 1|5

Jae Medarda Base Stats: 4|4 → 5|5

Midenstokke Henchman Base Stats: 5|3 → 5|4

Rhasa the Sunderer Base Stats: 7|5 → 8|6

Duskrider Base Stats: 2|5 → 3|5

The Clock Hand Base Stats: 4|7 → 7|7

Raz Bloodmane Base Stats: 6|6 → 7|7

Mountain Sojourners Base Stats: 2|5 → 4|5

Sun Guardian Base Stats: 4|3 → 4|4



Nerfs

Watcher Change: I cost 0 if you’ve summoned 4+ allies that cost 8+ this game. Attack: Obliterate the enemy deck. → I cost 0 if you’ve summoned 5+ allies that cost 8+ this game. Attack: Obliterate all but 3 non-champion cards in the enemy deck.

Dancing Droplet Change: Elusive, Attune → Elusive

Escaped Abomination Base Stats: 4|3 → 4|2

The Serpent Base Stats: 2|1 → 1|1

The Fangs Base Stats: 3|2 → 2|2



Adjustments

Dunekeeper Base Stats: 2|1 → 1|2



Spell changes

Buffs

Make it Rain / Miss Fortune’s Make it Rain* Cost: 3 → 2

Double Up Cost: 6 → 5

Confront / Shyvana’s Confront Cost: 3 → 2

Will of Ionia* Cost: 5 → 4

Twin Disciplines Cost: 3 → 2



Nerfs

Rummage Cost: 1 → 2

Tri-Beam Improbulator Cost: 4 → 5

Stalking Shadows Cost: 2 → 3

Starshaping Amount Healed: 5 → 4



Landmark changes

Buffs

Howling Abyss Cost: 7 → 6



You can experience the new LoR meta when Rise of the Underworld is released on June 30 with Patch 2.11.0.