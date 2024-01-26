Most games let you select the difficulty at the start of the game, but in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, things are different. I’ll tell you how to unlock difficulty levels in Infinite Wealth, but I must warn you that you may not like the answer.

Recommended Videos

How many difficulty levels are in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

It’s time to increase that difficulty, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three difficulty levels in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Normal

Hard

Legend

You need to go through the game once on Normal difficulty and create a save file after the credits roll. This save file (Premiere Adventure mode) lets you move freely around the game with all characters, so you can finish any remaining sub-stories or activities you may have missed.

You can use Premiere Adventure mode to start New Game Plus and select a higher difficulty—either Hard or Legend. But it’s important to know that these options aren’t available with the base version of Infinite Wealth.

How to unlock difficulty levels in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

To unlock both New Game Plus and higher difficulty levels, you have to buy them. Yes, you read that correctly. You need to buy the DLC Master Vacation Bundle for $20.

When it was announced earlier this month that New Game Plus would be hidden behind a paywall, it caused no shortage of controversy. New Game Plus has been part of all previous Yakuza and Like a Dragon games in the past, so it’s understandable that fans of the series were upset.

Will I unlock difficulty levels if I buy a more expensive edition of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

The Deluxe and Ulitmate editions come with difficulty levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Sega

Yes, you will. If you buy Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth – Deluxe Edition ($85) or Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ultimate Edition ($110), both include the Master Vacation Bundle DLC. In fact, if you want to get both the base game and the DLC, you should consider getting the Deluxe Edition, which will save you $5. If you buy the base game and the DLC separately, the total price is $90.