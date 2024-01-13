Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth New Game Plus mode, explained

Let that wealth go on for infinity with New Game Plus.

Why let a good game come to an end when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth offers New Game Plus?

Whether you’re obsessed with completing every side quest or simply enjoy the Yakuza lifestyle of karaoke-singing and brawling, there’s always so much to do in every Yakuza entry. But even after you roll credits, there’s usually an itch to continue playing games like Like a Dragon, Legend of Zelda, and Dark Souls, which is why New Game Plus is such a beloved feature.

While New Game Plus is on offer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, things aren’t as black and white as they seem. So, here is everything you need to know about New Game Plus mode in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

How to play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth New Game Plus

Don’t let this news get you down. Screenshot by Dot Esports via SEGA Asia

You need to buy the Master Vacation bundle if you’re looking to play New Game Plus mode in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. New Game Plus doesn’t exist in the base game. You have to purchase the Deluxe Edition for the full bundle, as the Master Vacation pack isn’t sold separately. You can see this in the Xbox Store listing for Infinite Wealth. This pack is only included in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions if you are looking to pre-purchase the game.

The Deluxe Edition alone will set you back $84.99, but with a 100-hour story and side quests to dive into, this price tag is significantly more justifiable than the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign. That said, you can purchase the base game alone if you aren’t interested in the bundles—just be aware that New Game Plus will not be available in this version of Infinite Wealth.

The Master Vacation pack will likely become available for purchase after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases.

What is New Game Plus mode in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

New Game Plus includes the essentials you’d expect. All of your progress, like skills, abilities, and power-ups, are saved and transferred over to the new game, giving you an advantage when you start the again.

Infinite Wealth’s New Game Plus lies within its Master Vacation bundle. This pack includes a story centered around Big Swell and goes hand-in-hand with exclusive cosmetic items as part of the pack. New Game Plus has nine trophies to collect, with five achievements for completing each Big Swell sector. We imagine this is a unseen area of Honolulu offering new storylines that weren’t available in the base game.

As your skills and items carry over into New Game Plus, you should expect to face more challenging areas and bosses inside the Big Swell.