All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth pre-order bonuses

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on Jan. 26, and pre-orders are available. Those who pre-order the game get a bunch of extra goodies to make their Hawaiian adventure even more exciting. Here’s everything you get if you pre-order the game.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth pre-order bonus digital edition

Everything included. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Sega

If you pre-ordered any of the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth versions from either the PlayStation Store, Xbox Marketplace, or Steam, I have good news for you. Your pre-order bonuses will be available as soon as the game is installed. Of course, to claim some of these rewards, you’ll have to progress through the story a bit before you can use them.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth pre-order bonus physical edition

While Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will have a physical version for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, there won’t be any special physical versions of the game. You can only buy the standard physical edition of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, meaning you need to go digital to get the bonus content.

All pre-order bonuses for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Pre-order bonuses. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Sega

No matter which version of the game you pre-order, you will get the Hero’s Booster Pack bonus. This includes three items: one Leveling Set (small), one Gearworks Crafting Set (small), and one Job Leveling Set (small). These consumable items can boost your gear, job, or general level by one, so it may be a good idea to use them late in the game when leveling becomes a grind. You also get two new jobs in the game: Linebacker (requires Kasuga’s Confidence at six or higher) and Tennis Ace (requires Kasuga’s Charisma at six or higher).

If you pre-order the Deluxe edition, you also get the Master Vacation Bundle. As of writing this, it’s still unknown what exactly this bundle includes, but I imagine it’s going to be a couple of new outfits and some other cosmetics.

Finally, if you pre-order the Ultimate edition, you get everything above plus the Assorted Costume bundle, a Yakuza CD Collection set (featuring songs from the game). You also get the Sujimon and Resort bundle. Sujimon battles are a new side-activity in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, where you fight someone using mobs from the game. Sujimon were also in Yakuza: LIke a Dragon, and Sujimon battles are meant to be a more involved activity in Infinite Wealth.

The Resort bundle will likely feature items that improve the Dondoka Island experience. This part of the game plays like a cozy life sim where you try to make a vacation resort. You do this by gathering resources, crafting items, and battling enemies that try to stop you on Dondoka Island.