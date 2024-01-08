Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have a physical edition?

Die-hard fans have likely already purchased one of the fancy digital versions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but is there an option for those who prefer owning their games on physical discs?

A digital library is far more convenient, and digital purchases have only gained popularity with time. Long-time Like a Dragon fans who’ve been amassing a physical collection since the very first game, though, no doubt want to keep that up with the latest installment.

Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth available physically?

You don’t need infinite wealth to buy the standard version of the game. Image via Sega

Short answer: yes. You can buy Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on a disc, at least for the PlayStation and Xbox versions (so no physical PC version, but that’s pretty much the standard nowadays). Pre-ordering it also nets you a couple of in-game extras (which also come with digital copies of the game), the first being a Hero’s Booster Pack, which consists of items you can use to level up your party members and their job rank.

The second is the Special Job Set, which adds two more sports themed jobs to the game: Linebacker for all the male party members and Tennis Ace for all the female party members. As far as we can tell, these aren’t early unlocks, meaning these two jobs aren’t available in the base game. Sega hasn’t mentioned any plans to sell the DLC pack separately either, so for the time being, these are pre-order exclusives. The standard physical version should be available at all the usual retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Are the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe and Ultimate Editions available physically?

Unfortunately, no. If you’re looking to get as much additional content for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as you can, you’ll need to invest in a digital copy of the game. The Deluxe Edition costs $84.99, and aside from the aforementioned pre-order bonuses, it includes the Master Vacation Bundle, which adds a bonus dungeon, special Sujimon, resort guests for the Animal Crossing style side-game Dodonko Island, outfits, and access to New Game Plus (yes, you need to pay extra for the New Game Plus mode).

This bundle also comes with the even pricier Ultimate Edition, which is $109.99, and throws in even more costumes for the party, a dedicated Dodonko Island pack containing extra Sujimon and guests, and classic karaoke tracks from previous Like a Dragon games for the in-game playlist.