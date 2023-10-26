There’s something for Animal Crossing fans in the new Yakuza game

An island is available for players in the new Yakuza game, and the activities you can do while on it are reminiscent of Animal Crossing.

If you’re ever tired of fighting goons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, there’s an island waiting for you where you can relax and do other activities like fishing and crafting furniture. The island is called Dondoko Island and it features white sand beaches, a general store, and a hangout spot where you can meet other NPCs.

It seems like the island’s main point is for players to rebuild it and make sure it becomes a tourist spot. Players can even participate in a campfire and sing for all the visitors to ensure they are satisfied with their stay.

Aside from that, players can also construct their own houses on the island. The video above shows you can put statues and buildings anywhere you like. You can even own a tiger inside your house.

Speaking of NPCs, you can also make friends with them by giving them gifts. This increases the friendship ranking, which in turn will raise their satisfaction. It also seems like you need to pay attention to your lodging rank so you’re able to accommodate more island visitors.

There will also be times when you have to fight uninvited guests, but this is Yakuza and there will always be fighting. However, it’s still great to see that you have somewhere to go to relax and have fun with the locals and visitors.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth coming on Jan. 26, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

