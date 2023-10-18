Should you kill Sophia or give her peace in Lies of P?

Sophia plays a pivotal role in Pinocchio’s Lies of P adventure, but you’ll face a tough decision regarding her eventual fate, and we will give you all the outcomes in this guide.

While she seems like a friendly face in the grand scheme of things, Sophia is more than just a helping hand who gives you the ability to level up.

The true nature of her purpose is revealed toward the end of Lies of P—after defeating Laxasia the Complete. What’s more, you’ll have a direct bearing on the rest of Sophia’s life. Like me, if you’re worried whether or not you’re doing, or have done, the right thing, let’s go through the different permutations.

What happens if you give Sophia peace in Lies of P?

What will you do?

If you choose to obey Sophia’s last wish in Lies of P, then her Ergo will be released and reside in you, allowing her to finally be free of her perpetual torment at the hands of Simon Manus.

Not only that, but Pinocchio’s form will change and he will become a lot more human.

The key detail to highlight here is this choice will keep you on track for a good ending in Lies of P. Additionally, you’ll also receive an emote and one of the game’s many records.

What happens if you let Sophia live in Lies of P?

If you choose to prolong Sophia’s existence, the outcome is still largely the same as she will still depart from the world—but her Ergo won’t transfer to you and your form will remain the same.

For not helping Sophia and giving her freedom, this is considered unbecoming of a human, and will ultimately steer you toward a more neutral ending and rob you of your humanity.

All things considered, I think it’s best if you give her peace, don’t you? Unless you’ve got some Simon Manus masochism coursing through your veins, it’s best to help the poor girl who’s been trapped and tortured.

