Lies of P New Game Plus differences, explained

If one turn on the Lies of P carousel of carnage wasn’t enough for you, then New Game Plus has a whole new beast waiting for you.

Lies of P adopts a common gameplay feature that many modern-day games incorporate—New Game Plus. Once you’ve finished Lies of P, Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio allow you to stroll through Krat once more.

Only this time, you get to start with many of the items you finished the game with. Let’s run you through all the differences in Lies of P’s New Game Plus mode.

Every New Game Plus feature in Lies of P

Oh, it’s you again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key differences between a regular playthrough and New Game Plus in Lies of P is that you start off with Legion Arm and P-Organ respec options, there’s a new Phase for the P-Organ, increased Ergo obtained, and enemies are more powerful.

You can customize everything from the start

At the start of Lies of P, everything is new, and you have virtually nothing. If you begin New Game Plus, then not only do all your weapons, Legion Arm skills, and P-Organ abilities carry over, but you have the chance to respec everything immediately.

Upgraded P-Organ

Along with keeping all of your earned P-Organ abilities and Quartz in Lies of P, New Game Plus adds a sixth tier. This means even more game-enhancing skills to vary up your new playthrough.

Harder enemies and more Ergo

Increased currency-earning potential and harder enemies are par for the course where New Game Plus is concerned. Regular enemies will have more of a kick and bosses will be even more ferocious, but this is to combat the fact that you’re going headfirst into a playthrough fully armed from the get-go.

Not gonna lie, there’s a sick pleasure about being able to wail on the first boss with all your abilities and weapons.

About the author