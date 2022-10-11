This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player stands out on top.

Royal Never Give Up’s Chen “GALA” Wei has been putting up eye-watering numbers in the laning phase of Worlds 2022. The Mid-Season Invitational champion has produced enormous gold and experience differences at 10 minutes, putting him firmly ahead of other players from the top of the rankings.

The AD carry has an 815 gold difference at 10 minutes over his lane opponent, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. When it comes to experience difference at 10 minutes, he has also recorded phenomenal numbers, with an average of 581. GALA has the second-highest KDA in the group stage of Worlds 2022 as well, with 40—just two points behind his teammate Yan “Wei” Yang-Wei.

GALA has been standing out with these stats, recording higher numbers than the players following him in the standings. The second player on the list is Top Esports’ Zhuo “knight” Ding, who has claimed second in both rankings with a 632 and 496 gold and experience difference, respectively.

With RNG’s flawless first week of the group stage, GALA’s performance is somewhat expected. Knight’s eye-watering stats, on the other hand, are not. The Chinese second seed has only one game so far, losing to DRX and Rogue in the group stage.

Worlds 2022 returns on Friday, Oct. 14. Royal Never Give Up will play their remaining matches on Sunday, Oct. 16, while Top Esports will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 15.