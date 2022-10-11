This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

In the first week of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, two players from Europe’s Rogue climbed into the top five KDA ranking.

Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos and Emil “Larssen” Larsson both achieved a 13 KDA ratio, which placed them in fifth place, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. They also share that rank with Top Esports’ Zhuo “knight” Ding.

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu, another player from Rogue, is slightly behind them in sixth place with a 12.3 KDA.

The top four KDA list is dominated by Asian players, with the leader being Royal Never Give Up’s Yan “Wei” Yang-Wei with an eye-watering 42 KDA ratio. He’s followed by his teammate, Chen “GALA” Wei, who sits at a 40 KDA. DRX’s Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon and Gen.G’s Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon are in third and fourth place with 25 and 15 KDA, respectively.

Out of all of the players, knight’s KDA is the most formidable, since he has won only one out of three games since TES lost both to DRX and Rogue. Chovy and his squad took a loss against RNG, while Pyosik only played in two games since he was substituted by Lee “Juhan” Ju-han in DRX’s defeat against Rogue.

Rogue and RNG players’ incredible KDA ratios don’t come as much of a surprise since they are both undefeated in the group stage.

Worlds 2022 returns on Friday, Oct. 14 with the second week of the group stage.