Rogue extend their dominion to the World Championship stage on day 2 of groups

Rogue opened the second day of the League of Legends World Championship group stage with a crushing victory against DRX. In their first international match as LEC champions, Rogue showcased their best performance against the fourth LCK seed.

Rogue’s mental fortitude and discipline translated into a progressive growth in strength during the game, leading to a resounding victory for them. The first 15 minutes of the game were filled with small skirmishes around neutral objectives, mostly initiated by DRX jungler Juhan who was able to move freely with his Lee Sin. Despite engaging in several explosive teamfights, the two teams remained equal in gold and towers, with Rogue leading in the kill count while DRX had multiple members ahead in CS.

Rogue began disrupting the rhythmical beat of the game by conquering the first tower in bot lane, thus opening the lower side of the map to a deeper control, enabled by the scarce vision control of DRX across the Rift. With power over the dragon pit, Rogue moved to obtain their second drake of the game, and DRX tried to contest it, but were unsuccessful. Rogue’s prowess during teamfights and DRX’s absence of coordination in their timings were the main factors in Rogue’s exponential advantage gain after the 20 minute mark.

From that moment on DRX had to match Rogue’s tempo to try and get back into the game, needing to follow the enemy team’s every move. But in what could have been a turning point for DRX, it was Rogue who came out on top once more, thanks to an outstanding mechanical performance by their top laner Odoamne. The advantages in both kills, gold lead, and neutral objectives collected by Rogue started to stack up, making it nearly impossible for DRX to contest the second Baron of the game, which was taken by the LEC representatives.

With the team buff empowering Rogue even more, the team started to meticulously demolish DRX’s defenses, even making their way into the DRX base. Rogue’s incessant pressure onto their opponents lead DRX to make one false step, and when the LCK team adventured into their jungle blindly to contest the soul point for Rogue, the European team struck. During the last teamfight of the game Rogue aced their opponents and marched in their base to collect their first victory in the 2022 World Championship.

With their win against DRX, Rogue kept their tradition of always winning their first match on the World Championship stage, with a 2020 victory against PSG Talon and one against Cloud9 in 2021. This first match of Group C was also the first time the two teams faced off against each other, but certainly won’t be the last. Before their rematch, DRX will have the chance to claim their first victory tomorrow when they take on Top Esports, while Rogue can look to extend their dominance by collecting their second win against GAM Esports. League fans can watch all games of the League World Championship of 2022 on the lolesports website.