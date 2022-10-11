Uma Noid reawakened: Fnatic player boasts incredible stat in Worlds 2022 group stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

When it comes to dealing damage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, there is no better player than Fnatic’s Marek “Humanoid” Brázda.

The mid laner boasts the highest average damage to champions per minute in the first week of the Worlds 2022 group stage with an eye-watering 780, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

Only one other player broke through the 700 damage threshold, Chen “GALA” Wei, who has recorded 725 damage to champs per minute so far.

When it comes to that statistic, the top 10 is dominated by Asian players, with Emil “Larssen” Larsson being the only other Western player on the leaderboard. He sits in 10th place with 583 damage to champs per minute.

Looking at Fnatic at Worlds 2022, it’s not surprising that Humanoid has claimed such a high position in the ranking. In the European side’s matches, he has been the stand-out player, playing high-damage mages and assassins, LeBlanc, Akali, and Viktor. He wasn’t able to secure his team a flawless run since Fnatic fell short against LPL’s EDward Gaming on Sunday, Oct. 9. But he came close in the first week of the group stage.

With a 2-1 record shared with EDG and LCK’s T1 in Group A, Fnatic’s chances of making it out of the group stage remain high if they keep up the good form they have been showcasing. Their other rival in the group is Cloud9, who haven’t won a single game in the tournament.

Worlds 2022 returns on Friday, Oct. 14.