Worlds 2022 group stage: Results, standings, schedule

The play-in stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has ended and four of the five major region representatives (all except Europe’s MAD Lions) made it out of the multiple-day gauntlet in Mexico City. Korea’s DRX, China’s Royal Never Give Up, Europe’s Fnatic, and North America’s Evil Geniuses all join the other 12 previously-qualified representatives for the Worlds 2022 group stage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, kicking off at 4pm CT on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Another storyline to watch is purely on the Rift. The meta has solidified to a degree, with one or two carry junglers peeking in, and Maokai and Aatrox cementing themselves as flex and power picks of the play-ins, respectively. But minor region teams, in an effort to punch above their weight against superior opposition, will throw out off-meta picks like, perhaps most notoriously, Zac mid or Teemo and Zilean top as answers to Aatrox, played by Saigon Buffalo and Isurus Gaming, respectively. Look for teams with, say, a former world champion like DWG KIA’s Canyon who won the 2020 title on carry junglers to surprise some people, or top laners like JD Gaming’s 369 and G2 Esports’ Broken Blade to further innovate what could be the tournament’s most pivotal role as the tournament progresses.
Here are the scores, group standings, match start times, and more for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage.
Group stage standings and results
Group A
|Place
|Team
|W
|L
|1
|Cloud9
|0
|0
|1
|EDward Gaming
|0
|0
|1
|Fnatic
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|0
|0
Friday, Oct. 7
- 4pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Fnatic
- 8pm CT: T1 vs. EDward Gaming
Saturday, Oct. 8
- 6pm CT: Fnatic vs. T1
- 7pm CT: EDward Gaming vs. Cloud9
Sunday, Oct. 9
- 6pm CT: EDward Gaming vs. Fnatic
- 7pm CT: Cloud9 vs. T1
Thursday, Oct. 13
- 2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Cloud9
- 3pm CT: T1 vs. Fnatic
- 4pm CT: Cloud9 vs. EDward Gaming
- 5pm CT: T1 vs. Cloud9
- 6pm CT: Fnatic vs. EDward Gaming
- 7pm CT: EDward Gaming vs. T1
Group B
|Place
|Team
|W
|L
|1
|DWG KIA
|0
|0
|1
|Evil Geniuses
|0
|0
|1
|G2 Esports
|0
|0
|1
|JD Gaming
|0
|0
Friday, Oct. 7
- 5pm CT: G2 Esports vs. DWG KIA
- 7pm CT: JD Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses
Saturday, Oct. 8
- 5pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports
- 9pm CT: DWG KIA vs. JD Gaming
Monday, Oct. 10
- 4pm CT: JD Gaming vs. G2 Esports
- 6pm CT: DWG KIA vs. Evil Geniuses
Friday, Oct. 14
- 2pm CT: G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses
- 3pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. JD Gaming
- 4pm CT: DWG KIA vs. G2 Esports
- 5pm CT: G2 Esports vs. JD Gaming
- 6pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. DWG KIA
- 7pm CT: JD Gaming vs. DWG KIA
Group C
|Place
|Team
|W
|L
|1
|DRX
|0
|0
|1
|GAM Esports
|0
|0
|1
|Rogue
|0
|0
|1
|Top Esports
|0
|0
Saturday, Oct. 8
- 4pm CT: Rogue vs. DRX
- 8pm CT: Top Esports vs. GAM Esports
Sunday, Oct. 9
- 4pm CT: GAM Esports vs. Rogue
- 9pm CT: DRX vs. Top Esports
Monday, Oct. 10
- 5pm CT: Rogue vs. Top Esports
- 9pm CT: GAM Esports vs. DRX
Saturday, Oct. 15
- 2pm CT: Rogue vs. GAM Esports
- 3pm CT: GAM Esports vs. Top Esports
- 4pm CT: DRX vs. Rogue
- 5pm CT: DRX vs. GAM Esports
- 6pm CT: Top Esports vs. Rogue
- 7pm CT: Top Esports vs. DRX
Group D
|Place
|Team
|W
|L
|1
|100 Thieves
|0
|0
|1
|CTBC Flying Oyster
|0
|0
|1
|Gen.G
|0
|0
|1
|Royal Never Give Up
|0
|0
Friday, Oct. 7
- 6pm CT: CTBC Flying Oyster vs. 100 Thieves
- 9pm CT: Gen.G vs. Royal Never Give Up
Sunday, Oct. 9
- 5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Gen.G
- 8pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. CTBC Flying Oyster
Monday, Oct. 10
- 7pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Royal Never Give Up
- 8pm CT: Gen.G vs. CTBC Flying Oyster
Sunday, Oct. 16
- 2pm CT: 100 Theives vs. CTBC Flying Oyster
- 3pm CT: CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Gen.G
- 4pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. 100 Thieves
- 5pm CT: Gen.G vs. 100 Thieves
- 6pm CT: CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Royal Never Give Up
- 7pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. Gen.G
If you’ve watched any international League of Legends, especially Worlds, then this format will be intimately familiar to you. The group stage consists of four groups of four teams in each, with no two teams from the same region or pool able to be drawn together. Each team will play the other three twice—once on blue side and once on red side—over the course of two weekends in New York City.
Afterward, the two teams with the best records from each group will be drawn into a single-elimination, best-of-five knockout bracket, with group winners facing second-place teams, and no two teams from the same group being placed on the same side of the bracket.
This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.