Worlds 2022 group stage: Results, standings, schedule

For two glorious weekends, the best teams in the world will converge in New York City.

The play-in stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has ended and four of the five major region representatives (all except Europe’s MAD Lions) made it out of the multiple-day gauntlet in Mexico City. Korea’s DRX, China’s Royal Never Give Up, Europe’s Fnatic, and North America’s Evil Geniuses all join the other 12 previously-qualified representatives for the Worlds 2022 group stage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, kicking off at 4pm CT on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Another storyline to watch is purely on the Rift. The meta has solidified to a degree, with one or two carry junglers peeking in, and Maokai and Aatrox cementing themselves as flex and power picks of the play-ins, respectively. But minor region teams, in an effort to punch above their weight against superior opposition, will throw out off-meta picks like, perhaps most notoriously, Zac mid or Teemo and Zilean top as answers to Aatrox, played by Saigon Buffalo and Isurus Gaming, respectively. Look for teams with, say, a former world champion like DWG KIA’s Canyon who won the 2020 title on carry junglers to surprise some people, or top laners like JD Gaming’s 369 and G2 Esports’ Broken Blade to further innovate what could be the tournament’s most pivotal role as the tournament progresses.

Here are the scores, group standings, match start times, and more for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage.

Group stage standings and results

Group A

Place Team W L 1 Cloud9 0 0 1 EDward Gaming 0 0 1 Fnatic 0 0 1 T1 0 0

Friday, Oct. 7

4pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Fnatic

8pm CT: T1 vs. EDward Gaming

Saturday, Oct. 8

6pm CT: Fnatic vs. T1

7pm CT: EDward Gaming vs. Cloud9

Sunday, Oct. 9

6pm CT: EDward Gaming vs. Fnatic

7pm CT: Cloud9 vs. T1

Thursday, Oct. 13

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: T1 vs. Fnatic

4pm CT: Cloud9 vs. EDward Gaming

5pm CT: T1 vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: Fnatic vs. EDward Gaming

7pm CT: EDward Gaming vs. T1

Group B

Place Team W L 1 DWG KIA 0 0 1 Evil Geniuses 0 0 1 G2 Esports 0 0 1 JD Gaming 0 0

Friday, Oct. 7

5pm CT: G2 Esports vs. DWG KIA

7pm CT: JD Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

Saturday, Oct. 8

5pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports

9pm CT: DWG KIA vs. JD Gaming

Monday, Oct. 10

4pm CT: JD Gaming vs. G2 Esports

6pm CT: DWG KIA vs. Evil Geniuses

Friday, Oct. 14

2pm CT: G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

3pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. JD Gaming

4pm CT: DWG KIA vs. G2 Esports

5pm CT: G2 Esports vs. JD Gaming

6pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. DWG KIA

7pm CT: JD Gaming vs. DWG KIA

Group C

Place Team W L 1 DRX 0 0 1 GAM Esports 0 0 1 Rogue 0 0 1 Top Esports 0 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

4pm CT: Rogue vs. DRX

8pm CT: Top Esports vs. GAM Esports

Sunday, Oct. 9

4pm CT: GAM Esports vs. Rogue

9pm CT: DRX vs. Top Esports

Monday, Oct. 10

5pm CT: Rogue vs. Top Esports

9pm CT: GAM Esports vs. DRX

Saturday, Oct. 15

2pm CT: Rogue vs. GAM Esports

3pm CT: GAM Esports vs. Top Esports

4pm CT: DRX vs. Rogue

5pm CT: DRX vs. GAM Esports

6pm CT: Top Esports vs. Rogue

7pm CT: Top Esports vs. DRX

Group D

Place Team W L 1 100 Thieves 0 0 1 CTBC Flying Oyster 0 0 1 Gen.G 0 0 1 Royal Never Give Up 0 0

Friday, Oct. 7

6pm CT: CTBC Flying Oyster vs. 100 Thieves

9pm CT: Gen.G vs. Royal Never Give Up

Sunday, Oct. 9

5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Gen.G

8pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

Monday, Oct. 10

7pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Royal Never Give Up

8pm CT: Gen.G vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

Sunday, Oct. 16

2pm CT: 100 Theives vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

3pm CT: CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Gen.G

4pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: Gen.G vs. 100 Thieves

6pm CT: CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Royal Never Give Up

7pm CT: Royal Never Give Up vs. Gen.G

If you’ve watched any international League of Legends, especially Worlds, then this format will be intimately familiar to you. The group stage consists of four groups of four teams in each, with no two teams from the same region or pool able to be drawn together. Each team will play the other three twice—once on blue side and once on red side—over the course of two weekends in New York City.

Afterward, the two teams with the best records from each group will be drawn into a single-elimination, best-of-five knockout bracket, with group winners facing second-place teams, and no two teams from the same group being placed on the same side of the bracket.

This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.