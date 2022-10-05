The meta in League of Legends typically refers to the most commonly used strategies and most picked champions that increase your chances of success. So, it’s safe to say that the meta, besides the very skill of pro players, plays a huge role in professional matches, especially at the World Championship. The first stage of Worlds 2022, the Play-ins, came to a close on Oct. 4. This means we finally have a rough idea of the current state of the meta.

Up until now, Worlds 2022, according to LoL Esports on Twitter, has featured 89 unique champions that were either picked or banned during the Play-in stage. The most memorable picks were easily Vayne, Teemo, Yone, Zac, and Tryndamere. Since the meta is already rich and versatile, we can expect to see more unique picks as we progress to the Group stage as teams get a full grasp on the meta and polish their picks.

89 Champions have been picked or banned at the #Worlds2022 Play-In Stage! pic.twitter.com/xgt3FWBO5t — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 5, 2022

This year’s Worlds meta is definitely one of the most versatile Worlds metas we have ever seen since the teams are looking to challenge the opposing squads, push them out of their comfort zone, and see how they function under pressure. Still, this is only the beginning and there’s no doubt the meta will change during the Group stage.