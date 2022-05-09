Where is MSI 2022 being held?

One of the biggest international League of Legends events of the year is upon us, with 11 of the world’s best teams coming to battle for glory at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

The entire tournament will be played out in Busan, South Korea, marking League esports’ first event back in the city since Worlds 2018. The group stage will be held at the Busan Esports Arena from Tuesday, May 10 to Sunday, May 15. Afterward, both the rumble and knockout stages will take place at the Bexco Exhibition Hall, playing out from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 29.

Tickets to the group stage are available for purchase on the official Interpark website. If you’re looking to attend the rumble and knockout stages, however, those tickets will only be open for purchase on May 11 and 16, respectively. For those at home enjoying the festivities, you can watch MSI through the League esports streams on YouTube, Twitch, and on lolesports.com.

All three stages will also have fans in attendance, with the first esports arena holding 300 people, and the exhibition hall holding around 4,000 fans. The tournament has been held in multiple countries and cities since 2015, but this is the first time that MSI has been held in South Korea.

Home to some of the greatest League teams in history, the region will play host as fans and players alike gather to witness greatness. “South Korea has been one of the forerunners in the export industry for decades,” League esports’ global head Naz Aletaha said. “We are thrilled to honor this country’s heritage in esports, to celebrate the passion of Korean fans, and to bring all the talent of MSI pro teams to Korea for the first time.”

You can catch the start of the tournament on Tuesday, May 10 at 3am CT.