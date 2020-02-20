When will EUW League of Legends servers come back online?

European League of Legends players are on the receiving end of some bad luck today.

The Riot Games Support Twitter informed fans that devs are investigating the cause of server issues in EUW. Though ranked queues have been disabled, it appears servers are completely down as well. Players are reporting trouble logging in, issues in the post-game lobby, and the inability to even get into a custom match.

🔍 [EU] We're aware of games failing currently and are investigating for a cause. Ranked has been disabled. For more info, please refer to our status page!https://t.co/K4d9JVLLIy — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) February 20, 2020

When will the EUW servers come back online?

Riot has yet to provide a timeline for when the servers will be up and running again.

Many fans believe the upcoming Clash tournament is the culprit. The event is a big undertaking that will be played by thousands of participants. With Riot needing to make adequate preparations, it could be a potential reason for the server problems. But Riot has yet to confirm or provide reasoning behind the issue.

This article will be updated as soon as Riot sheds light on the matter.