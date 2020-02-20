League of Legends EUW servers appear to be down

European League of Legends players, beware—ranked queues are down.

A number of players are reporting difficulties connecting to EUW servers. Riot Games updated the Service Status page, claiming that ranked queues are temporarily disabled while they “investigate an issue that’s negatively impacting games.” Though Riot only addressed ranked queues being disabled, EUW players claim they can’t play normal games either.

🔍 [EU] We're aware of games failing currently and are investigating for a cause. Ranked has been disabled. For more info, please refer to our status page!https://t.co/K4d9JVLLIy — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) February 20, 2020

Affected fans say they’re having trouble logging in, as well as seeing the post-game lobby. And while normal games are also down, players can’t access the Practice Tool or custom games either.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The cause of the interruption is unknown since it’s being investigated. Riot hasn’t given a specific timeline for when the servers will be back up and running.

This article will be updated when Riot provides more information on the matter.