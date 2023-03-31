Summoner's Rift is about to get a lot more chaotic.

League of Legends is one of the most popular online video games in the world and it has been a long-standing tradition for Riot Games to provide their massive player base with an entertaining event for April Fool’s Day.

Not only does Riot celebrate April Fool’s, but the holiday also shares its date with Urf Day, a commemoration for the day Urf the Manatee tragically lost his life. In the past, League has received events such as the fan-favorite Ultra Rapid Fire (U.R.F.) mode as well as minor additions like last year’s event that saw wacky occurrences happen all over the Rift.

This time around, Riot seems to be adding a similar event to League in 2023, revealed by a hilarious teaser the developers tweeted on March 29.

Something weird is going on in blind pick mode starting at midnight… pic.twitter.com/1DMe57qGA3 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2023

Riot has presumably revealed what their April Fools event will entail this year, but many players are wondering when the game mode will end. So here’s everything you need to know about League‘s 2023 April Fools game mode.

When does LoL‘s April Fools game mode end?

Unfortunately, no official date has been stated by Riot regarding the end date for their 2023 April Fools Day League mode.

Based on the previous April Fool’s events hosted by Riot, we can get a rough estimate for when this year’s game mode with conclude though. Two years ago, the Space Groove April Fools event lasted from April 1 to May 3, and the same occurred last year with Riot’s chaotic additions to the Rift. With this in mind, we can assume this year’s League April Fools mode will last for two patches or about a month.

Basically, you better get playing quickly before it’s gone!