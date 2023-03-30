LoL might be getting a new April Fools’ Day game mode soon

April Fools’ Day can either be one of the best or worst times of the year, depending on whether you’re the prankster or the prankee. Luckily for League of Legends fans, they probably won’t have to pick sides this year—unless it’s choosing a side on Summoner’s Rift.

Riot Games has teased upcoming changes headed to League’s Blind Mode that will add a hilarious twist to the action, where players can collect hats that stack on whichever champion they end up choosing to play. Not many details have been given, but according to the teaser trailer posted on social media today, the mode will be going live at “midnight” tonight.

Something weird is going on in blind pick mode starting at midnight… pic.twitter.com/1DMe57qGA3 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2023

In the video, champions can be seen running around the map, which is now inhabited by a whole swarm of fluffy poros. Players can run around collecting hats that are scattered around, and when an opposing champion is eliminated, other champions can run over and pick up the hats that were dropped by that fallen teammate or enemy.

This mechanic may or may not have implications on victory since it could simply be a fun add-on to what is a regular game on Summoner’s Rift. Even still, it would be a funny sight to spot a champion running around with a whole stack of hats that reaches the sky as they jump into a teamfight.

Additionally, neutral objectives and towers have regained the ability to emote at champions when they are around them, as seen by the Scuttle Crab sending a distressed emote at the Vi player who was trying to take it down.

There should be more information headed to players later when the game mode drops on the live servers.