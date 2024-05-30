Video of rumored new LoL champ Aurora gives first look at her potential abilities

A newly datamined video gives League of Legends players a first look at the believed new champion set to hop onto the Rift soon. Aurora, a Vastayan rabbit, was first teased before the 2024 League season began, but she might be making her grand entrance leaping into the client very soon.

The video, posted on SkinSpotlight YouTube page, is an animated comic detailing the origins of Ornn and Aurora’s friendship. The story begins with Aurora seeking out the Forge demigod to help a friend in need, while Ornn narrates the events and describes the Vastaya as quiet, unobtrusive, and inquisitive. With Aurora stepping into Hearth Home, Ornn crafts for her a new powerful artifact that might be linked to her in-game abilities: a wand.

Ornn deems Aurora worthy of one of his creations—something rarer than Anivia appearing in the Freljord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With her new wand in hand, Aurora casts a spell that opens a portal atop Ornn’s mountain, causing flecks of snow and a couple of little poros to fall onto the mighty figure of the Master of the Forge. As enchanting as it sounds, the scene gives League fans a glimpse into Aurora’s potential abilities.

When she was first teased, League designers had hinted that Aurora possesses “a natural ability to see what others think is not there,” which might refer to some kind of control ward-like skill. Although nothing official has been released by Riot, League players might already start discussing what new abilities the mid-range mage might bring to the table, including the chance of Aurora bringing her new friend, a Haestryr, into battle to aid her—much like Ornn’s ultimate ability Call of the Forge God.

Aurora’s entry as the latest League champion is sure to be a hopping good time, filled with magical moments that will bring some of Freljord’s cool weather to the hot summertime. While there is still no official news as to when she might be released in League, Riot usually ties the release of a new champion with the Summer Event, expected to come to the client after Faker’s Hall of Legends event.

