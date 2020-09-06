TSM move onto LCS Summer Finals after taking down Team Liquid

If there was one word to describe TSM and Team Liquid’s five-game series today, it’d be “bloody.” The two League of Legends teams fought for a spot in the LCS Summer Finals with TSM narrowly coming out on top.

With today’s victory, TSM will face FlyQuest tomorrow to see which team will hoist the LCS trophy and serve as North America’s No. 1 representative at the World Championship later this year. Liquid have earned the region’s third-seed spot after falling to TSM.

.@TSMDoublelift gets a triple kill in the final team fight as @TSM close out game five and secure their place in the 2020 #LCS Summer Finals against @FlyQuest! #TSMWIN #LCS pic.twitter.com/VYDdqzdyIT — LCS (@LCSOfficial) September 6, 2020

TSM kicked off the series with a win, securing Ocean Dragon Soul and denying their opponents the chance to obtain a single drake in game one. Liquid responded with an early tower advantage after securing both Rift Heralds and the first Baron, but constant picks earned TSM a 5,000-gold lead. TSM used this advantage to take the second Baron and Elder buff before closing out the game.

Liquid came back swinging for game two. Jensen picked Twisted Fate to roam around the map alongside Broxah’s quick-footed Hecarim, collecting kills in chaotic jungle skirmishes and side-lane ganks. Liquid ended game two more than 10,000 gold ahead of TSM. For game three, Liquid put Jensen back on Twisted Fate duty and the results were much of the same. The team maintained a 10,000-gold lead throughout the game and put the series at match point.

With their playoffs life on the line, TSM drafted jungle Shen for Spica in game four. At the 42-minute mark, Spica turned the match in favor of TSM with a Baron steal. Much of the praise for the victory went to Doublelift, however, who boasted an 11/1/8 score line by the end of the 50-minute match.

As the series entered game five, neither team showed signs of slowing down. But at the 31-minute mark, Liquid wavered. A failed Baron attempt led to several kills onto Liquid for TSM, who proceeded to siege their opponents’ base through bot lane. TSM later killed the second Baron of the game and wrapped up the series with a final match win.

Doublelift can finally celebrate a win against his old team, while Liquid will return to the drawing board to clean up their objective control in preparation for Worlds.

TSM now move onto the Summer Finals, where they will face FlyQuest for possession of the LCS trophy. The series begins tomorrow at 3pm CT and will be broadcast live from the LCS Twitch channel and LoLEsports YouTube channel.