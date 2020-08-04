Tryndamere player steals dragon from top lane with a Tiamat proc on a teleporting Shen

Former League of Legends pro Remigiusz “Overpow” Pusch discovered a unique way to steal dragons during a recent livestream. His teammate secured the objective with a Tiamat proc from one of his auto attacks on the opposing team’s Shen.

During the game, Overpow and his teammates were posturing up to contest for the dragon at the 30-minute mark of the match. The enemy team had priority over the dragon pit, and in an regular situation, they’d likely secure the objective nine times out of 10.

Unfortunately for the opposing team, their Shen used his ultimate on a player next to the dragon. At the same time, Tryndamere was auto attacking him in the top lane, activating Tiamat’s on-hit effect.

In a stroke of luck, the Tryndamere got an auto attack off at the exact moment that the Shen’s ultimate activated. Since auto attacks can’t be dodged, Trydamere’s Tiamat activated where Shen teleported, which was on top of the dragon.

This situation was only possible since the opposing Lee Sin used smite on the dragon extremely early, however, leaving the dragon with 300 HP. Another burst from his teammates dropped its health to a measly 75 HP, paving the way for one of the more bizarre steals seen in League.

This scenario should help junglers realize how important it is to practice timing your smites perfectly, or else you risk getting flamed by your teammates for losing dragon to a player who was across the map.

