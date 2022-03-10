The most popular champions in the 2022 LEC Spring Split this regular season

The 2022 LEC Spring Split regular season has finally come to an end, and while fans got the chance to see almost 100 unique champions played throughout the split, there have been some champions that have stood out amongst the crowd.

Here are some of the most popular champions in the LEC this split.

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

No surprises here, Jinx was the most popular champion in the regular season. She was picked 61 times out of 90 games. Jinx has been one of the strongest AD carries and a comfort pick for players like Misfits’ Neon. Jinx was also banned 19 times, meaning she appeared in 80 out of the 90 pick and ban phases.

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

In the Jungle, Xin Zhao has been the preferred champion for LEC players this split. Out of 90 games, Xin Zhao was picked on 46 occasions. He was also banned 25 times. EXCEL jungler Markoon has been the player with the most Xin Zhao games in the league with a total of eight picks.

Aphelios

Image via Riot Games

Jinx vs. Aphelios, Aphelios vs. Jinx; the multi-weapon marksman has been the best response to Jinx, making him the second most picked AD carry and the third most picked champion with 42 picks and 11 bans. Fnatic’s Upset was the player with the most Aphelios games, with seven picks during the split.

But will Jinx remain in the top after the playoffs? Fans will have to wait and see. The LEC playoffs kick off on March 25.

