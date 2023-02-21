The Mageseeker’s new trailer shines a light on Sylas’ standalone game

Riot Forge has provided the first trailer for its upcoming game The Mageseeker: a League of Legends story today. The 2D pixel action RPG starring Sylas the Unshackled was announced and teased earlier this month, along with some news on other upcoming titles such as CONVERGENCE and the highly-anticipated Song of Nunu.

The first teaser of the Mageseeker game focuses on the gameplay of the new title that’s being published by Riot Forge and developed by Digital Sun Games. But today’s trailer brings to light the motives behind Sylas’ uprising and opens the doors to Demacia’s internal struggle for new players approaching the game.

Image via Riot Forge

League fans can expect other champions to appear in the story, although none of them have been revealed yet in either the teaser or trailer. Some of the characters known to the MOBA players that are deeply connected to Sylas’ story are Lux, Garen, and Jarvan IV. But other characters from the League of Legends universe will likely make an appearance, like the leader of the Mageseekers, Lord Eldred Crownguard, and several adepts that can be found in Legends of Runeterra as well.

The trailer portrays Sylas, a former Mageseeker who served the crown of Demacia, imprisoned and chained to the Mageseeker Compound dungeon walls. But a little spark of light gives hope to him, reigniting his magic. For League fans, that is a direct nod to Lux’s role in Sylas’ escape, which led to the mage revolutions in Demacia. And for newcomers to the city of white walls and the reign of a feudal monarchy, The Mageseeker’s new trailer is an exciting preview of what’s to come in the game.

Screengrab via Riot Forge

The 2D pixelated gritty game is also expected to bring to light new lore about Demacia, its hate toward mages, and various secrets lying beneath the monuments made of Petricite, a material believed to dispel magic. The Mageseeker is set to be “coming soon,” but the exact date of its release is yet to be revealed by either the producers or the developers.

Screengrab via Riot Forge

Players will be able to impersonate Sylas and will try to liberate Demacia from the grip of tyranny and fear on different platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and, of course, PC.