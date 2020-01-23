Team Liquid renews partnership with Jersey Mike’s for three more years

If you’re a Team Liquid fan, get ready for more subs, on and off the Summoner’s Rift. The team has announced that it will be renewing its partnership with Jersey Mike’s for another three years.

Jersey Mike’s CEO Rich Hope said that the company is “convinced the esports industry will continue to grow exponentially,” which led the company to sign on with Liquid through 2021. Partnering with an esports team has also allowed Jersey Mike’s to access a younger demographic.

Liquid CEO Steve Arhancet was also excited for the three-year deal, saying that the partnership allowed the team to give back to the fans. He also said that the two companies were planning some great collaborations in the future.

The company will be hosting four programs this year, in order to connect with Liquid fans:

Jersey Thursdays – Every first Thursday of the month, Team Liquid gives away one Team Liquid jersey and a $50 Jersey Mike’s gift card to a lucky fan.

– Every first Thursday of the month, Team Liquid gives away one Team Liquid jersey and a $50 Jersey Mike’s gift card to a lucky fan. Jersey Mic’d – During LCS matches, Team Liquid mics up their players to capture funny moments, intense comms, and more.

– During LCS matches, Team Liquid mics up their players to capture funny moments, intense comms, and more. Subs for Dubs – Jersey Mike’s celebrates Team Liquid wins by giving fans special discounts on sandwiches.

– Jersey Mike’s celebrates Team Liquid wins by giving fans special discounts on sandwiches. Sub Bombs – Jersey Mike’s Twitch account will periodically gift subscriptions in various Team Liquid streams.

Team Liquid will also be hosting a special co-branded event at the West Los Angeles Jersey Mike’s restaurant next to the LCS Arena on Thursday, Jan. 25, which is when the season begins for North America.