Team Liquid kick off LCS summer run with historic perfect game over Immortals

It's the seventh perfect game in LCS history, and the first for Liquid.

Team Liquid opened their 2022 LCS Summer Split run earlier today with a perfect game over Immortals. Liquid finished the game in just over 25 minutes, holding a gap of nearly 16,000 gold over Immortals by the time they took their opponents’ Nexus.

Liquid’s victory marked the first perfect game on the LCS stage since last summer, when Cloud9 defeated FlyQuest in week two of last season’s summer split—exactly one year plus five days ago, according to League stats site Leaguepedia. By surrendering zero kills, towers, and neutral objectives, Liquid completed the seventh perfect game in the history of the league, and the first in franchise history.

Across Liquid’s 25-minute romp, the team racked up 18 kills spread throughout the team. The majority of those takedowns went directly into the pocket of veteran top laner Bwipo, who finished the game with an impressive scoreline of 7/0/4, and a kill participation mark of 68 percent—tied for the best on the team alongside CoreJJ, who posted a dream-like support score of 0/0/11.

In League of Legends history, two teams are tied atop the pantheon for the most perfect games in history. Both KT Rolster and T1 have four perfect games each to their organizations’ names across their respective histories, according to Leaguepedia.

Liquid’s perfect game marked the first win of the Summer split for the team after finishing the spring in third place. Following the league-wide resetting of records back to 0-0 ahead of the second half, Liquid can look to return to the top of the standings once more. The organization has not won an LCS title since 2019.

Liquid will return to the LCS stage tomorrow for a match with Dignitas, while Immortals will attempt to bounce back in tomorrow’s finale against FlyQuest.