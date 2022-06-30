LCS 2022 Summer Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The highest level of League competition in North America, the League Championship Series, is heating up heading into the 2022 Summer Split. The second half of the 10th LCS season picks up on June 18, following Evil Geniuses’ ahead-of-schedule rise to prominence during their Spring title run.

But the results from the spring mean nothing to the players and teams competing in this Summer Split. The contenders will look ahead to competing for both a trophy and one of three spots at the 2022 World Championship that will be held in North America. The 10 teams will play a double round-robin, meaning they play each team twice in best-of-ones for a total of 18 matches, with the top six advancing to playoffs. The 2022 LCS Summer Split finals will take place at the United Center in Chicago.

Here’s everything you need to keep up with the 2022 LCS Summer Split, including rosters, standings, schedules, and results.

2022 LCS Summer Split teams and rosters

Here are the 10 teams competing in 2022 LCS Summer Split, including the official or presumed starting rosters. They are listed in order of their final placements in the 2022 Spring Split.

Evil Geniuses Impact, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Vulcan

100 Thieves Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, huhi

Team Liquid Bwipo, Santorin, Bjergsen, Hans sama, CoreJJ

Cloud9 Fudge, Blaber, Jensen, Berserker, Zven

Golden Guardians Licorice, Pridestalkr, Ablazeolive, Stixxay, Olleh

FlyQuest Philip, Josedeodo, toucouille, Tomo/Johnsun, aphromoo

Dignitas Gamsu, River, Blue, Neo, Biofrost

Counter Logic Gaming Dhokla, Contractz, Palafox, Luer, poome

TSM Huni, Spica, Maple, Tactical, Shenyi

Immortals Revange, Kenvi, PowerOfEvil, Lost, IgNar



2022 LCS Summer Split standings

Standings will be updated at the end of every match day.

Placement Team Record 1. CLG 4-1 2. EG 4-1 2. Liquid 4-1 5 100T 3-2 5 Cloud9 2-3 5 FlyQuest 2-3 5 GG 2-3 5 TSM 2-3 9 Dignitas 1-4 9 Immortals 1-4

2022 LCS Summer Split schedule and results

All times are in CT and subject to change. Matches will be updated at the end of every week.

Week one

Friday, June 17

4:30pm: EG 1 -0 C9

-0 C9 5:30pm: FlyQuest 1 -0 GG

-0 GG 6:30pm: 100T 1 -0 TSM

-0 TSM 7:30pm: Liquid 1 -0 Immortals

-0 Immortals 8:30pm: CLG 1-0 Dignitas

Saturday, June 18

3:30pm: GG 1 -0 C9

-0 C9 4:30pm: Liquid 1 -0 Dignitas

-0 Dignitas 5:30pm: EG 1 -0 100T

-0 100T 6:30pm: CLG 1 -0 TSM

-0 TSM 7:30pm: Immortals 1-0 FlyQuest

Sunday, June 19

2:30pm: 100T 1 -0 Dignitas

-0 Dignitas 3:30pm: EG 1 -0 FlyQuest

-0 FlyQuest 4:30pm: Liquid 1 -0 C9

-0 C9 5:30pm: CLG 1 -0 GG

-0 GG 6:30pm: TSM 1-0 Immortals

Week Two

Saturday, June 25

3:30pm: C9 1 -0 Dignitas

-0 Dignitas 4:30pm: 100T 1 -0 GG

-0 GG 5:30pm: TSM 1 -0 Liquid

-0 Liquid 6:30pm: EG 1 -0 Immortals

-0 Immortals 7:30pm: FlyQuest 1-0 CLG

Sunday, June 26

2:30pm: GG 1 -0 TSM

-0 TSM 3:30pm: Liquid 1 -0 FlyQuest

-0 FlyQuest 4:30pm: C9 1 -0 100T

-0 100T 5:30pm: CLG 1 -0 EG

-0 EG 6:30pm: Dignitas 1-0 Immortals

Week Three

Saturday, July 2

3:30pm: TSM vs. EG

4:30pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

5:30pm: 100T vs. Liquid

6:30pm: GG vs. Immortals

7:30pm: CLG vs. C9

Sunday, July 3

2:30pm: Dignitas vs. TSM

3:30pm: EG vs. GG

4:30pm: C9 vs. FlyQuest

5:30pm: Liquid vs. CLG

6:30pm: Immortals vs. 100T

Week Four

Saturday, July 16

3:30pm: 100T vs. FlyQuest

4:30pm: Dignitas vs. EG

5:30pm: TSM vs. C9

6:30pm: Immortals vs. CLG

7:30pm: Liquid vs. GG

Sunday, July 17

2:30pm: FlyQuest vs. TSM

3:30pm: CLG vs. 100T

4:30pm: EG vs. Liquid

5:30pm: C9 vs. Immortals

6:30pm: GG vs. Dignitas

Week Five

Saturday, July 23

3:30pm: Dignitas vs. C9

4:30pm: Liquid vs. Immortals

5:30pm: TSM vs. 100T

6:30pm: EG vs. CLG

7:30pm: GG vs. FlyQuest

Sunday, July 24

2:30pm: Liquid vs. CLG

3:30pm: GG vs. C9

4:30pm: EG vs. 100T

5:30pm: TSM vs. Immortals

6:30pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

Week Six

Saturday, July 30

3:30pm: FlyQuest vs. C9

4:30pm: Dignitas vs. 100T

5:30pm: TSM vs. Liquid

6:30pm: GG vs. CLG

7:30pm: EG vs. Immortals

Sunday, July 31

2:30pm: TSM vs. GG

3:30pm: EG vs. FlyQuest

4:30pm: Liquid vs. C9

5:30pm: Immortals vs. 100T

6:30pm: Dignitas vs. CLG

Week Seven

Saturday, Aug. 6

3:30pm: GG vs. 100T

4:30pm: EG vs. TSM

5:30pm: Liquid vs. FlyQuest

6:30pm: Immortals vs. Dignitas

7:30pm: CLG vs. C9

Sunday, Aug. 7

2:30pm: TSM vs. Dignitas

3:30pm: C9 vs. 100T

4:30pm: EG vs. Liquid

5:30pm: Immortals vs. GG

6:30pm: FlyQuest vs. CLG

Week Eight

Friday, Aug. 12

4:30pm: Liquid vs. Dignitas

5:30pm: EG vs. GG

6:30pm: FlyQuest vs. 100T

7:30pm: TSM vs. CLG

8:30pm: Immortals vs. C9

Saturday, Aug. 13

3:30pm: Liquid vs. GG

4:30pm: CLG vs. 100T

5:30pm: TSM vs. C9

6:30pm: Immortals vs. FlyQuest

7:30pm: EG vs. Dignitas

Sunday, Aug. 14