LCS 2022 Summer Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The highest level of League competition in North America, the League Championship Series, is heating up heading into the 2022 Summer Split. The second half of the 10th LCS season picks up on June 18, following Evil Geniuses’ ahead-of-schedule rise to prominence during their Spring title run.
But the results from the spring mean nothing to the players and teams competing in this Summer Split. The contenders will look ahead to competing for both a trophy and one of three spots at the 2022 World Championship that will be held in North America. The 10 teams will play a double round-robin, meaning they play each team twice in best-of-ones for a total of 18 matches, with the top six advancing to playoffs. The 2022 LCS Summer Split finals will take place at the United Center in Chicago.
Here’s everything you need to keep up with the 2022 LCS Summer Split, including rosters, standings, schedules, and results.
2022 LCS Summer Split teams and rosters
Here are the 10 teams competing in 2022 LCS Summer Split, including the official or presumed starting rosters. They are listed in order of their final placements in the 2022 Spring Split.
- Evil Geniuses
- Impact, Inspired, Jojopyun, Danny, Vulcan
- 100 Thieves
- Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, huhi
- Team Liquid
- Bwipo, Santorin, Bjergsen, Hans sama, CoreJJ
- Cloud9
- Fudge, Blaber, Jensen, Berserker, Zven
- Golden Guardians
- Licorice, Pridestalkr, Ablazeolive, Stixxay, Olleh
- FlyQuest
- Philip, Josedeodo, toucouille, Tomo/Johnsun, aphromoo
- Dignitas
- Gamsu, River, Blue, Neo, Biofrost
- Counter Logic Gaming
- Dhokla, Contractz, Palafox, Luer, poome
- TSM
- Huni, Spica, Maple, Tactical, Shenyi
- Immortals
- Revange, Kenvi, PowerOfEvil, Lost, IgNar
2022 LCS Summer Split standings
Standings will be updated at the end of every match day.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1.
|CLG
|4-1
|2.
|EG
|4-1
|2.
|Liquid
|4-1
|5
|100T
|3-2
|5
|Cloud9
|2-3
|5
|FlyQuest
|2-3
|5
|GG
|2-3
|5
|TSM
|2-3
|9
|Dignitas
|1-4
|9
|Immortals
|1-4
2022 LCS Summer Split schedule and results
All times are in CT and subject to change. Matches will be updated at the end of every week.
Week one
Friday, June 17
- 4:30pm: EG 1-0 C9
- 5:30pm: FlyQuest 1-0 GG
- 6:30pm: 100T 1-0 TSM
- 7:30pm: Liquid 1-0 Immortals
- 8:30pm: CLG 1-0 Dignitas
Saturday, June 18
- 3:30pm: GG 1-0 C9
- 4:30pm: Liquid 1-0 Dignitas
- 5:30pm: EG 1-0 100T
- 6:30pm: CLG 1-0 TSM
- 7:30pm: Immortals 1-0 FlyQuest
Sunday, June 19
- 2:30pm: 100T 1-0 Dignitas
- 3:30pm: EG 1-0 FlyQuest
- 4:30pm: Liquid 1-0 C9
- 5:30pm: CLG 1-0 GG
- 6:30pm: TSM 1-0 Immortals
Week Two
Saturday, June 25
- 3:30pm: C9 1-0 Dignitas
- 4:30pm: 100T 1-0 GG
- 5:30pm: TSM 1-0 Liquid
- 6:30pm: EG 1-0 Immortals
- 7:30pm: FlyQuest 1-0 CLG
Sunday, June 26
- 2:30pm: GG 1-0 TSM
- 3:30pm: Liquid 1-0 FlyQuest
- 4:30pm: C9 1-0 100T
- 5:30pm: CLG 1-0 EG
- 6:30pm: Dignitas 1-0 Immortals
Week Three
Saturday, July 2
- 3:30pm: TSM vs. EG
- 4:30pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas
- 5:30pm: 100T vs. Liquid
- 6:30pm: GG vs. Immortals
- 7:30pm: CLG vs. C9
Sunday, July 3
- 2:30pm: Dignitas vs. TSM
- 3:30pm: EG vs. GG
- 4:30pm: C9 vs. FlyQuest
- 5:30pm: Liquid vs. CLG
- 6:30pm: Immortals vs. 100T
Week Four
Saturday, July 16
- 3:30pm: 100T vs. FlyQuest
- 4:30pm: Dignitas vs. EG
- 5:30pm: TSM vs. C9
- 6:30pm: Immortals vs. CLG
- 7:30pm: Liquid vs. GG
Sunday, July 17
- 2:30pm: FlyQuest vs. TSM
- 3:30pm: CLG vs. 100T
- 4:30pm: EG vs. Liquid
- 5:30pm: C9 vs. Immortals
- 6:30pm: GG vs. Dignitas
Week Five
Saturday, July 23
- 3:30pm: Dignitas vs. C9
- 4:30pm: Liquid vs. Immortals
- 5:30pm: TSM vs. 100T
- 6:30pm: EG vs. CLG
- 7:30pm: GG vs. FlyQuest
Sunday, July 24
- 2:30pm: Liquid vs. CLG
- 3:30pm: GG vs. C9
- 4:30pm: EG vs. 100T
- 5:30pm: TSM vs. Immortals
- 6:30pm: FlyQuest vs. Dignitas
Week Six
Saturday, July 30
- 3:30pm: FlyQuest vs. C9
- 4:30pm: Dignitas vs. 100T
- 5:30pm: TSM vs. Liquid
- 6:30pm: GG vs. CLG
- 7:30pm: EG vs. Immortals
Sunday, July 31
- 2:30pm: TSM vs. GG
- 3:30pm: EG vs. FlyQuest
- 4:30pm: Liquid vs. C9
- 5:30pm: Immortals vs. 100T
- 6:30pm: Dignitas vs. CLG
Week Seven
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 3:30pm: GG vs. 100T
- 4:30pm: EG vs. TSM
- 5:30pm: Liquid vs. FlyQuest
- 6:30pm: Immortals vs. Dignitas
- 7:30pm: CLG vs. C9
Sunday, Aug. 7
- 2:30pm: TSM vs. Dignitas
- 3:30pm: C9 vs. 100T
- 4:30pm: EG vs. Liquid
- 5:30pm: Immortals vs. GG
- 6:30pm: FlyQuest vs. CLG
Week Eight
Friday, Aug. 12
- 4:30pm: Liquid vs. Dignitas
- 5:30pm: EG vs. GG
- 6:30pm: FlyQuest vs. 100T
- 7:30pm: TSM vs. CLG
- 8:30pm: Immortals vs. C9
Saturday, Aug. 13
- 3:30pm: Liquid vs. GG
- 4:30pm: CLG vs. 100T
- 5:30pm: TSM vs. C9
- 6:30pm: Immortals vs. FlyQuest
- 7:30pm: EG vs. Dignitas
Sunday, Aug. 14
- 2:30pm: Immortals vs. CLG
- 3:30pm: EG vs. C9
- 4:30pm: Liquid vs. 100T
- 5:30pm: GG vs. Dignitas
- 6:30pm: TSM vs. FlyQuest