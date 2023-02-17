Team Heretics to play next LEC group stage series from office after player tests positive for COVID

Before the 2023 LEC Winter Split continues with the second round of group stage, Team Heretics has given some rather disappointing news for any fans looking to see its League of Legends team live in action.

The team confirmed today that starting mid laner Lee “Ruby” Sol-min has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team will not be heading to the Berlin studio for their important series against SK Gaming tomorrow and instead will be competing from the Heretics office. Additionally, Ruby will be isolating from all players and staff for the time being and will be playing the series from home.

Although many people believe that SK are the favorites heading into this matchup due to their overall regular season record, Heretics will now have to play for their playoff lives from the relative comfort of their own headquarters and home. This could be a blessing or a curse for some of these players, whether they thrive under the bright lights or crumble under the pressure.

Even still, both SK and Heretics are heading into this matchup after losses and will need to build up a good amount of momentum through the first game of the day.

As a whole, Heretics must focus on keeping SK’s standout rookie AD carry Thomas “Exakick” Foucou down and out because if he is able to garner enough resources, he has the capability to dominate any game from the mid-to-late game onward.

You can catch this series, and the remainder of the 2023 LEC Winter group stage, when the broadcast returns on Saturday, Feb. 18.