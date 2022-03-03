T1’s Faker collects his 2,500th kill with decisive win against Gen.G in 2022 LCK Spring Split

T1 mid laner Faker has reached 2,500 kills in the LCK with a 2-0 victory over Gen.G as the storied Korean mid laner remains undefeated in 2022.

Another record set by the legend! 👏👏👏



Congratulations to @T1LoL Faker for becoming the first player to reach 2,500 #LCK kills! pic.twitter.com/NEcOwcwv7k — LCK (@LCK) March 3, 2022

League of Legends’ greatest player of all-time has broken another milestone against Gen.G as the player, on his signature pick Leblanc, collected his 2,500th LCK career kill, a feat that no other player has achieved. Up against the second-best team in the LCK, Faker entered today’s series against Gen.G looking to help T1 maintain their undefeated streak. And not only did Faker win, but he also made a statement.

Untouched and mechanically sound, Faker helped T1 snowball an early game lead against Gen.G on his Leblanc pick as his pressure was unmatched. With the help of T1 support Keria’s strong map awareness and playmaking, the mid and support duo were everywhere on the map as T1 eventually closed out the first game in 32 minutes as Faker went 6/1/6 on the Leblanc.

Faker achieves 2500 kills (first ever in LCK)



Always at the top👑 pic.twitter.com/RVMhwxINPX — 🍯 (@teddy_faker) March 3, 2022

While Faker’s second game of the series on Ryze did not bode well, T1 rookie top laner Zeus was able to shine in lane against Gen.G’s Doran. Throughout the early laning phase, Zeus was unstoppable on the Jayce pick. He catapulted his early lead into late-game damage that was crucial in cementing a T1 comeback as the top laner dealt 39,000 damage in the game, 12,000 higher than Gen.G AD carry Ophelia.

This win against Gen.G has bumped T1 up to 13-0 in the 2022 LCK Spring Split and was another opportunity for Faker to build on his storied career. And today’s match was not the first major milestone Faker has achieved in 2022, as the legendary mid laner recently played his 1,000th career game, the second player to do so behind DRX’s Deft.

Nearly 10 years as a professional League player, Faker is looking to make a return to the top in 2022. And as the strongest LCK team, T1 will look to secure their playoff bye this week against KT Rolster on Sunday, March 6.

As for Gen.G, this loss against T1 was expected as nobody in the LCK has been able to dethrone T1 at the top. Their record now stands at 10-3, with a two-series buffer over DWG KIA and DRX, who are both at eight wins in third place.

Gen.G will look to bounce back from today’s loss against the undefeated T1 when they take on the Kwangdong Freecs on Saturday, March 5.

