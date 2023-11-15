T1 vs. Weibo in Worlds 2023 finals has chance to break all-time esports viewership record

After an incredible series vs. JD Gaming, T1 will be playing in the World Championship finals, and as expected, the hype among League of Legends fans is reaching astronomical levels. It could even lead to one of the most historic events in esports.

This upcoming match between T1 and Weibo Gaming has the potential to break the all-time esports viewership record, which is currently held by the 2021 Free Fire World Series in Singapore. According to Esports Charts, that event reached a whopping 5.4 million peak viewers, but this weekend has built the perfect storm for League to make history.

T1 has always been on top. Image via Esports Charts

Currently, Worlds 2023 has already made it to third on the all-time viewership list, when the event reached a peak of 4.3 million viewers during T1’s series vs. JDG. With the grand finals looming, however, the world of competitive League could take the throne with ease.

League‘s World Championship is always one of the most-viewed events in esports, as seen with three of the top five most-viewed events of all time having to do with the event. This time around, the event is taking place in T1’s home country of Korea, and the opening ceremony will have a performance by one of the biggest global K-pop groups, NewJeans.

Stats-wise, T1 has already taken part in two of the three most-viewed events of all time and will be the hometown favorites as they storm the stage on Sunday, Nov. 19. The undisputed greatest of all time, Faker, will be vying for yet another Summoner’s Cup, and they’ll be facing off against their perpetual rival region, the LPL.

Altogether, an explosive recipe has been put together for the esports world to watch as the GOAT attempts to complete the fourth championship in his illustrious career. Casual and hardcore fans from all over the world will be tuning in with a chance to etch another chapter into the annals of esports history by the time the trophy is being lifted.