Sjokz’s contract with Riot is “up for the year”

With the 2020 League of Legends World Championship over, fans excitedly await the offseason rostermania. But it seems like the LEC desk may also look different next season.

LEC host Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere announced today that her contract with Riot Games is “up for the year.” The Belgian added that her plans for CS:GO work “fell through” due to COVID-19, but she said she’d still “love” to work on those events going forward.

My contract with Riot is up for the year, and unfortunately most of my CS:GO work for the year fell through due to Covid and planning. I would love to still work on CS events going forward, as well as other projects in any scene as freelancer.



sjokz@loaded.gg to get in touch! — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) November 3, 2020

It’s unclear if Sjokz plans to return to League next year under another freelance contract. But she certainly has experience in the CS:GO scene.

The host originally transitioned to a freelance position with Riot in 2018 to pursue non-League opportunities. Sjokz hosted several BLAST Pro Series events, including tournaments in São Paulo and Los Angeles. Her first foray into the CS:GO scene was hosting ESL Proximus in her home country of Belgium.

The beloved host isn’t the only LEC cast member who’s contract with Riot is up. Casters Froskurinn and Medic also revealed the expiration of their freelance contracts with Riot over the last week, shrouding the future of the LEC desk in mystery.

