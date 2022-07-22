Mid-scope success: Sivir explodes into League meta following Patch 12.13 changes

Sivir has quickly become one of the best champions in League of Legends following the latest patch.

After receiving a series of balance changes in Patch 12.13, Sivir now holds a 52.5 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks across the globe, according to stats site U.GG. In the bot lane position, she’s the top standard ADC. Seraphine and Tahm Kench, far less traditional bot lane picks, are the only champions to surpass her in the role.

Sivir received a mid-scope update in Patch 12.13, taking on changes to her base stats and every single one of her abilities. These changes immediately had a positive impact on the champion’s win rate in solo queue, leading to Riot nerfing her in a hotfix just hours after the patch went live on Wednesday, July 20.

Related: Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.13

In the hotfix, Riot nerfed Sivir’s Boomerang Blade (Q) cooldown and Ricochet (W) mana cost. But despite being hit on the head with the nerf hammer, the champion still continues to thrive in the bot lane.

Sivir’s mid-scope update has made her a vastly popular pick. Right now, she has a 23.2 percent pick rate and a 17.1 percent ban rate, making her one of the most picked and banned champions in the game.

It’s possible players could see more champions like Sivir returning to the meta in the near future. On July 17, Riot said it intends to be proactive and ship more mid-scope updates every season.