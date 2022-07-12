Finally, a new patch.

After taking an extended break to rest, recharge, and stretch their wrists, the Riot devs are back with another gigantic League of Legends update.

Patch 12.13 introduces a new champion called Nilah, who is described as a warrior from a distant land, seeking the world’s deadliest, most titanic opponents so she can challenge and destroy them. A melee skirmisher ADC, the Joy Unbound will almost certainly shake up the meta.

Along with the new champ, Patch 12.13 also includes a series of balance changes, with the biggest of the lot targeting Sivir. After falling into obscurity, the devs are injecting the bot laner with a mid-scope update. The changes aim to set the champ up to have the strongest AoE DPS output of all marksmen in the game, helping to shift her identity from a chauffeur for her teammates to a high damage ADC with the ability to clean up teamfights.

Patch 12.13 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, July 13. Here are the notes and updates for the upcoming update.

Champions

[New] Nilah

Passive – Joy Unending

Nilah amplifies the healing and shielding abilities of nearby allies. Allies that heal or shield Nilah gain a bonus heal or shield for themselves. And when an allied champion heals or shields themselves near Nilah, she gives herself a bonus heal or shield.

If Nilah last hits an enemy minion, she and her nearest allied champion will gain the normal amount of shared experience, plus half of the experience that would have been lost due to sharing.

Q – Formless Blade

Active: Nilah’s Formless Blade strikes in a line, damaging all enemies hit. Hitting an enemy will briefly increase Nilah’s attack range and attack speed and empower her basic attacks, causing them to splash in a cone and deal additional damage.

Passive: Attacks and ability damage against champions ignore some of their armor and heal Nilah for part of the damage dealt. This effect scales with crit chance and converts any excess healing into a shield.

W – Jubilant Veil

Nilah shrouds herself in a Jubilant Veil and briefly gains bonus move speed, takes reduced magic damage, and dodges all incoming basic attacks.

Touching an ally champion hides them in the veil as well, but they’ll be protected for a shorter period.

E – Slipstreams

Slipstream lets Nilah dash through a target unit, traveling a fixed distance every time and damaging all enemies she passes through. She can store up to 2 charges at once.

Cast Formless Blade during Slipstream to pull a wave in your path, dealing damage after a quick delay and granting Formless Blade’s enhanced basic attack effect.

R – Apotheosis

Nilah unleashes a surge of power, lashes her whip in an area around her, and, with a final burst, pulls enemies in toward the center.

Apotheosis heals Nilah for part of the damage dealt, converting any excess healing into a shield. This effect scales with crit chance and is granted to nearby allies.

Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base health: 632 > 600

Base mana: 325 > 340

Mana growth: 50 > 40

Base mana regeneration: 1.6 > 1.2 per second

Mana regeneration growth: 0.18 > 0.16

Base attack damage: 63 > 58

Attack damage growth: three > 3.3

Attack speed growth: 1.6 percent > two percent

Passive – Fleet of Foot

Bonus movement speed: 35/40/45/50/55 > 55/60/65/70/75 (levels 1/6/11/16/18 )

Bonus movement speed duration: two seconds > Decays over 1.5 seconds

Q – Boomerang Blade

Base damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+70/85/100/115/130 percent total AD) (+50 percent AP) > 25/40/55/70/85 (+80/85/90/65/100 percent total AD) (+60 percent AP)

Cooldown: seven seconds at all ranks > 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Cast time: 0.25 seconds > 0.25 to 0 seconds (scales down with attack speed)

[New] Now scales with critical strike chance, dealing up to 50 percent bonus damage at 100 percent crit chance

Mana cost: 70/80/90/100/110 > 55/60/65/70/75

Missile speed: 1350 > 1450 outwards and 1200 inwards

W – Ricochet

Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 percent total AD > 30/35/40/45/50 percent total AD

Mana cost: 75 > 60

Buff duration: three attacks > four seconds

Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 > 10 seconds at all ranks

[New] Activating Ricochet now grants Sivir 20/25/30/35/40 percent bonus attack speed

[New] Now deals 80 percent damage against minions

Max bounces: Unlimited bounces > eight bounces per attack

Bounce range: 450 > 500

Bounce missile speed: 700 > 1000

[New]: Ricochets can now bounce back to targets that have already been hit, but only one additional time. Ricochets will prioritize new targets first

E – Spell Shield

Cooldown: 22/19/16/13/10 > 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

[New] Blocking an enemy ability now heals Sivir for 60/65/70/75/80 percent of her total AD (+50 percent total AP)

[New] Blocking an enemy ability now procs Sivir’s Passive – Fleet of Foot

[Removed] Blocking an enemy ability with E no longer refunds mana

R – On the Hunt

Cooldown: 120/100/80 > 1 00/85/70 seconds

Duration: eight seconds at all ranks > 8/10/12 seconds

[New] If Sivir assists with a recent takedown while her R – On the Hunt buff is active, its aura will now refresh its duration

[New] Sivir’s basic attacks during R – On the Hunt now reduce her basic ability cooldowns by 0.5 seconds per attack

[Removed] Sivir no longer gains bonus attack speed from R – On the Hunt

[Removed] No longer gives Sivir and her allies an initial movement speed burst

Corki

Image via Riot Games

E – Gatling Gun

Damage per tick: 7.5/10.63/ 13.75/16.88/20 (+10 percent bonus AD) > 7.5/10.63/13.75/16.88/20 (+15 percent bonus AD)

R – Missile Barrage

Rocket damage: 90/125/160 (+15/45/75% AD) (+20 percent AP) > 80/115/150 (+15/45/75 percent AD) (+12 percent AP)

Big One rocket damage: 180/250/320 (+30/90/150 percent AD) (+40 percent AP) > 160/230/300 (+30/90/150 percent AD) (+24 percent AP)

Elise

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base health: 625 > 650

Health growth: 107 > 109

Base armor: 27 > 30

Q – Neurotoxin (Human Form)

Base damage: 40/70/100/130/160 > 40/75/110/145/180

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Demon Shade

Self heal at low health: 15 to 75 (levels one to 18) > 15 to 150 (levels one to 18) per second

W – Allure

Enemy magic resistance reduction: 25/27.5/30/32.5/35 percent > 35/37.5/40/42.5/45 percent

R – Last Caress

[New] Using R now puts Passive – Demon Shade on a 1.25 second cooldown (rather than the usual four-second cooldown)

Fiddlesticks

Image via Riot Games

Q – Terrify

Fear duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 > 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds

R – Crowstorm

Damage: 625/1125/1625 (+225 percent AP) > 750/1250/1750 (+250 percent AP)

Galio

Image via Riot Games

Q – Winds of War

Tornado damage per tick: two percent (+0.66 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health > 2.5 percent (+one percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health

Tornado max damage (over five seconds): eight percent (+2.64 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health > 10 percent (+four percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health

Gwen

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Health regen growth:: 0.55 > 0.9 per five seconds

Passive – Thousand Cuts

Maximum damage against monsters: 10 (+15 percent) > six (+10 percent)

Q – Snip Snip!

Damage per snip: 9/12/15/16/21 (+five percent AP) > 10/14/18/22/26 (+five percent AP)

Final snip damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+25 percent AP) > 60/80/100/120/140 (+35 percent AP)

Center snip: 100 percent true damage > 75 percent true damage

[New]: Now deals 75 percent damage against minions with more than 20 percent health

[New]: Minions below 20 percent health take 1000 percent bonus damage instead

W – Hallowed Mist

Bonus armor and MR: 12/14/16/18/20 (+five percent AP) > 17/19/21/23/25 (+seven percent AP)

Duration: five > four seconds

E – Skip ‘n Slash

Bonus magic damage on-hit: 10 (+15 percent AP) > 15 (+20 percent AP)

Bonus range: 50 > 75

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 > 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds

Cooldown refunded on first basic attack: 50 percent > 25/35/45/55/65 percent

R – Needlework

Damage per needle: 30/55/80 (+eight percent AP) > 35/65/95 (+10 percent AP)

[Update] Recast resets after damaging an enemy champion > Recast resets after one

second

Karthus

Base stats

Base armor: 18 > 21

Health growth: 101 > 110

Kled

Image via Riot Games

Q – Bear Trap on a Rope (Mounted)

Initial damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+60 percent bonus AD) > 30/55/80/105/130 (+65 percent bonus AD)

Second activation damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+120 percent bonus AD) > 60/110/160/210/260 (+130 percent bonus AD)

W – Violent Tendencies

Cooldown : 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 > 11/9.5/8/6.5/5 seconds

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack range: 125 > 175

Q – Alpha Strike

[New] When Alpha Strike ends, Yi is placed 75 units in front of his primary target

By default, Master Yi will be placed 75 units in front of his primary target. During Alpha Strike, MasterYi may right click to instead be placed 75 units in the direction clicked

W – Meditate

Cooldown: 28 > nine seconds

Mana cost: 50 > 40 + six percent maximum mana per second

Damage reduction during meditate: 60/62.5/65/67.5/70 percent > 90 percent for the first 0.5 seconds, reduced to 60/62.5/65/67.5/70 percent for the remainder of the channel

Lingering damage reduction: For 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends, but not exceeding a total of four seconds. For 0.5 seconds after Meditate ends

Olaf

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Health regeneration: 8.5 > 6.5

Health regeneration growth: 0.9 > 0.6

Health regeneration at 18: 23.8 > 16.7

Passive – Berserker Rage

Maximum bonus attack speed: 40 to 100 percent > 60 to 100 percent (levels one to 18)

Q – Undertow

Mana cost: 40/45/50/55/60 > 50/55/60/65/70

Renekton

Image via Riot Games

R – Dominus

Magic damage per tick: 25/50/75 (+10 percent AP) > 20/50/75 (+10 percent AP)(+10 percent bonus AD)

Taliyah

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Rock Surfing

[New] Taliyah’s passive cooldown will no longer reset due to proc damage (like Liandry’s Anguish)

Q – Threaded Volley

One-rock damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+50 percent AP) > 45/65/85/105/125 (+50 percent AP)

Five-rock damage: 104/156/208/260/312 (+130 percent AP) > 117/169/221/273/325 (130 percent AP)

Boulder damage: 76/114/152/190/228 (+95 percent AP) > 85.5/123.5/161.5/199.5/237.5 (+95 percent AP)

Mana cost: 60/65/70/75/80 > 55/60/65/70/75

Bonus damage against monsters: 30 (+10 percent AP) > 25 (+10 percent AP)

[New] Hitting jungle monsters with Taliyah’s boulder (created when activating Q on Worked Ground) now stuns jungle monsters for three seconds

R – Weaver’s Wall

[Update] Weaver’s Wall no longer goes on cooldown when Taliyah damages wards or traps

Vex

Image via Riot Games

Q – Mistral Bolt

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 > 8/7/6/5/4 seconds

Magic damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60 percent AP) > 60/105/150/195/240 (+70 percent AP)

Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Q – Thundering Smash

Bonus movement speed: 10/14/18/22/26 percent > 8/12/16/20/24 percent

Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+120 percent bonus AD) > 10/30/50/70/90 (+120 percent bonus AD)

W – Frenzied Maul

Damage: 10/35/60/85/110 (+100 percent AD) (+ six percent bonus health) > 5/30/55/80/105 (+100 percent AD) (+five percent bonus health)

E – Skysplitter

Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80 percent AP) (+11/12/13/14/15 percent of target’s maximum health) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+80 percent AP) (+9/10/11/12/13 percent of target’s maximum health)

Damage cap against non-champions: 750 > 650

Items

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade damage: (12 percent melee/nine percent ranged) of target’s maximum health > 125 percent base AD (+six percent melee/three percent ranged) of target’s maximum health)

Heal: 50 percent of premitigation damage (+six percent melee/three percent ranged) of target’s maximum health) > 65 percent of premitigation damage (+4.8 percent melee/2.4 percent ranged) of target’s maximum health) (+100 percent base AD)

Mythic passive bonus for legendary items: five percent armor penetration and five percent magic penetration > three percent armor penetration and three percent magic penetration

[Update] These same changes will apply to the Ornn Masterwork item, Deicide

Demonic Embrace

[Update] Azakana Gaze now stacks when applied by multiple users (however, one user cannot refresh another user’s application of the passive)

Liandry’s Anguish

[Update] Passive – Torment now stacks when applied by multiple users (however, one user cannot refresh another user’s application of the passive

Duskblade of Draktharr

Mythic passive bonus for legendary items: five ability haste > five ability haste and five movement speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Draktharr’s Shadowcarver)

Eclipse

Mythic passive bonus for legendary Items: four percent armor penetration > four percent armor penetration and five movement speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Syzygy)

Prowler’s Claw

Mythic passive bonus for legendary items: five lethality > five lethality and five movement speed (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Sandshrike’s Claw)

