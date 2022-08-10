SANDBOX produce a surprising upset, beat T1 in their second confrontation of 2022 LCK Summer Split

Today’s LCK Summer Split match between T1 and Liiv SANDBOX likely surprised many League of Legends fans. Not only did SANDBOX rise up to the occasion and battle T1 on equal footing, but they were also able to register a highly unexpected 2-0 upset.

In both games, Prince and Clozer showcased their exceptional gameplay skills and helped SANDBOX win crucial teamfights. In the first match, SANDBOX secured all of the jungle objectives, allowing the team to gain a significant gold lead over T1. Prince’s Sivir and Clozer’s Ahri remained unkillable, producing 7/0/7 and 5/0/9 KDAs, respectively.

Kael's mid-fight hook seals the deal for LSB in game 1! #LCK pic.twitter.com/MO7sntaUH9 — LCK (@LCK) August 10, 2022

Kael’s Nautilus landed a crucial hook on T1 Gumayusi’s Zeri in the 29th minute, which allowed his team to collapse onto the enemy AD carry and then go on to end the match.

The second match of this series was shorter and more intense. Both teams engaged in back-and-forth skirmishes but it was SANDBOX who gained more of an advantage since they were able to get more kills and secure map objectives.

Prince was playing brilliantly on his Aphelios. His team helped him secure early-game kills and he was also able to get the entire plating on T1’s bottom turret. With this gold lead, he completed his build quickly and popped off. By the time SANDBOX won the second game, Prince was sitting on an impressive 14/0/3 KDA.

While the entire SANDBOX team was playing cohesively, T1 looked out of form. There were many questionable plays from both Zeus and Faker. The poor performance from this duo was a key reason why T1 lost the series today.

Liiv SANDBOX are now 12-5 in the 2022 LCK Summer Split. Their last game of the regular season will be against Fredit BRION on Aug. 12 at 6am CT.

T1 are still in second place this split with a 14-3 record. Their final match in the 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season will be against DWG KIA on Aug. 13 at 6am CT.