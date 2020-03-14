RSAA suspends collegiate League of Legends competition

The Riot Scholastic Association of America will suspend all collegiate League of Legends games until further notice, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to Riot’s statement, the unique situations the virus brings from campus-to-campus makes it too dangerous for student health for them to show up to play.

An update on the 2020 College League of Legends Season pic.twitter.com/bzbjeFA2Ly — Riot Scholastic Association of America (@RSAAOfficial) March 14, 2020

Additionally, if the season does not continue or is continuously interrupted by similar obstacles, the RSAA is still committed to awarding scholarship funds to its players. Updates will be given to players and fans via the RSAA website, as well as through email to participating school teams and through the College Season Discord server.

This development follows similar news that has shaken the competitive League world—over the past day, both the LCS and LEC have both been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus.

The LEC was scheduled to play out this weekend’s games before the league issued a statement saying that an LEC staff member might have been exposed to the virus. None of the league’s players and other staff have tested positive for the disease, but they would rather be safe than sorry.

More updates will be given for the 2020 LCS, LEC, and collegiate Spring Split soon. There is a good chance that each league switches to an online format for the rest of the season. LCS Commissioner Chris Greeley has already told fans that remote play is already being tested as a viable solution to this problem in North America.