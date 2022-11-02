RNG’s League of Legends roster is about to break up, according to Doinb

One of LPL's strongest sides could be collapsing soon.

Royal Never Give Up’s League of Legends roster is on a brink of breaking up.

This was revealed by LNG Esports’ mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang, who is known for leaking information about the LPL. In a recent stream, the 25-year-old reportedly said every RNG player, except for Breathe, is set to leave the organization after their contracts end this year.

Doinb’s information is backed up by the Leaguepedia page, which indicates that Wei, Xiaohu, GALA, Ming, and Bunny’s contracts end on Nov. 22, 2022.

This has been a fairly successful season for RNG all things considered. They won the 2022 LPL Spring playoffs before defeating T1 in the final of the Mid-Season Invitational, collecting their second consecutive MSI trophy.

In the second part of the season, however, RNG placed fifth to sixth in the 2022 LPL Summer Playoffs before qualifying for Worlds 2022 via the Regional Finals. There, they lost 3-0 to T1 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Xiaohu, Ming, and GALA have been playing together since the 2020 LPL Summer Split. It remains to be seen where RNG will take the roster next.