A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
Image via @JumaraloHexCore on X (formerly Twitter)
Riot unveils splash art and lore for new LoL champion Aurora

The new story ties Aurora in with numerous existing champions.
Following some months of teasing, Riot Games has now officially unveiled the lore and splash art of League‘s upcoming champion, Aurora. The “Witch Between Worlds” hails from the frozen wastes of Freljord and is of the vastaya race, the same as Rengar and Ahri.

Aurora comes from a small village deep in Freljord and possessed the ability from an early age to see the spirits and their strange realm. Her being unique in this regard saw her become isolated and individualistic, and the eventual discovery of “new” and stranger spirits in her home village piqued her interest and drew her away from the settlement in pursuit of knowledge. The newly-shared lore says that, eventually, Aurora came across a feral elk-spirit and wished to tame it. This eventually connected her with existing champions, Ornn and Udyr, both of whom helped her on her path.

Aurora in League of Legends.
Soon. Image via Riot Games

Aurora’s connection to Ornn was previously teased through an interactive visual novel-like game within the League of Legends client. Through the guidance of Udyr, Aurora sought out an audience with the Great Ram, who revealed to her the name of her spirit elk—Haestryr. The spirit also turned out to be one of the many demigods and siblings to Ornn, Volibear, and Anivia. Aurora wishes to help Haestryr find his way home where he belongs and thus leaves Ornn’s dwelling at Hearth-Home to seek out the other demigods that might hold the key to Haestryr’s fate.

Aurora’s lore ties her in directly with several existing champions, as mentioned above, and with further expansions to her story, we’ll likely see even more familiar faces show up. Freljord is one of the most interesting regions in all of Runeterra and it is full of mystery and wonder, making it the perfect setting for any champion.

Aurora is likely going to release during the next patch cycle, which would place her release window in the second half of July.

