Who is Aurora, LoL’s rumored next champion?

It’s been around four months since League of Legends’ last champion release. But now, players are scrounging up evidence that suggests a new character named Aurora might be joining the ever-growing champion roster.

This new character has recently popped up across the community, from data-mined information to other leaks, and has been linked to several other clues that suggest they might be the next champion to join League’s massive list of playable champs. It’s unknown, however, if this champion will be dropping in the near future, if they’re a later release, or if they’re a champion at all.

Here are all of the details we know so far about Aurora, League’s supposed next champion release.

Who is Aurora in League of Legends?

Welcome back to the frozen lands of Freljord. Image via Riot Games

On Tuesday, May 14, League data miners discovered a new emote within the game files titled “Spirit of the Hearth” that features a new character with brown hair, circular glasses, and a smattering of freckles on their cheeks. In the emote, they’re writing in a small notepad while wearing a winterized jacket with a fuzzy hood lined with fur.

The character is named Aurora in the game files, which could suggest they’re one of the next champions to join League. Another big clue toward their potential addition to the game is that an AuroraMains subreddit has been made on Reddit but is currently locked from the public. Riot Games usually creates and saves these subreddit names in advance whenever it makes new champions, such as SmolderMains and HweiMains.

Players are already linking this possible release to the teaser that Riot gave at the beginning of the year, where it said a “Vastayan solo-laning mid-range mage” would be the next champion joining the fray after Smolder. In the October 2023 champion roadmap, the developers also said the new champ would hail from the Freljord, and that they’re traveling across the tundra to “see what others think is not there.”

Aurora is not seen in any other League-based content yet, however, which means you’ll have to wait for more information over the next few months.

