Riot to host 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

This will be a great weekend of League action made for an even greater cause.

No MSI, no problem. Riot Games will host a Mid-Season Streamathon to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, the developer announced today.

The stream will consist of over 48 hours of programming from the global League of Legends scene, including the Eastern Mid-Season Cup between China and Korea, an exhibition match between North American pros, and a regional faceoff with some of Europe’s most popular teams.

The @LeagueOfLegends community is getting together from 5/29-5/31 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief at the Mid-Season Streamathon! #MSS2020



The 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon will air from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31. It’ll begin at 7pm CT with some special guests visiting to help kick off the festivities. Mastercard, State Farm, Red Bull, and Secretlab will all be supporting the stream as well.

League fans can donate to a variety of non-profit organizations that are helping out with coronavirus relief. Fan donations will be given by the Riot Games Social Impact Fund to organizations like the ImpactAssets COVID Response Fund and the GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

This event will replace the canceled Mid-Season Invitational, which would’ve taken place this month. Although Riot tried to adjust its global esports schedule, the dynamic situation surrounding COVID-19 made it difficult to ensure the safety of all players, staff, and fans at such a big event.

As a result, this online event should suffice while teams are given more than enough time to prepare for the 2020 LCS Summer Split and the upcoming 2020 World Championship.