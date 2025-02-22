Riot targets dreaded lane-swap with new changes on the PBE. But will it be enough?

Like every other game-changing tactic, lane-swapping in League of Legends seems to be on its way out, with Riot Games introducing draconic measures to stop players from engaging in it. The PBE already implemented these changes, though players wonder if it will be enough to stop it.

As announced by Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Feb. 22, Riot Games has introduced new measures to prevent lane-swapping in both professional and regular League of Legends. A new “Lane Swap Detection” system has been implemented that changes how the game behaves if lane swapping occurs within the predicted timeframe of 1:30 to 3:30 in-match for top lane and 1:30 to 2:15 for mid. If your lane is detected as having been part of a lane swap, the opposite side’s turret gets 95 percent damage reduction and oneshots minions. Gold and XP is additionally funneled to the nearest champion, and lane-swappers get half the gold and XP from minions.

For top lane-swappers, additional measures take effect, such as the opposing turret one shotting champions and the enemy champion having a 50 percent damage reduction buff while near their turret. Now that’s a drastic measure if I’ve ever seen one.

Lane-swapping became a popular tactic in League, often involving the top and bottom lanes switching so the ADC can farm. Image via Riot Games

As Riot Phroxzon explained in his announcement, these measures are supposed to be “temporary,” and are drastic because of a “necessity” more than anything else. This is also not the first time Riot tried to kill lane swapping, but it seems they’re now going on a warpath to stop it.

“We intend to work on longer-term solutions (similar to how we addressed funnel, double support items, etc.) but an elegant solution that solves the problem without adding excess long-term rules to the game will take time and we’ll keep these rules in the game until that solution is ready,” he explained. These measures are also aimed to even things out early on but not to affect later stages of a match. Riot “want[s] League of Legends played in Pro to look as close as possible to the League of Legends we all play.”

Players casual and professional alike are split on the issue, though a large chunk believe this is the right move to prevent a very disinteresting tactic from being used in matches, especially professional ones. “Hopefully that solves lane swaps lmao, pretty extreme but whatever works,” one League player wrote in a Reddit discussion on the topic, with many either celebrating the removal of lane-swapping or dreading the consequences outmatched bot lane duos will feel.

Lane-swapping was primarily used precisely by an ADC and their support to switch sides with their top laner when they’re completely outmatched, allowing the ADC to get farm and gold in exchange for the top lane’s early game. Though the top laner may suffer, they might also gain, as the ADC is the most important part of any composition. It prevented losing bot lane duos from getting constantly dived under tower, feeding the enemy ADC non-stop and losing the game within the first few minutes. That’s precisely the reason why some think these measures should not have been added.

These measures are some of the most extreme Riot has ever implemented to stop a tactic from being utilized, but it appears it won’t be enough. Since it ends too soon, circumventing it is too easy. As coach and streamer Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi explained, you could put a top laner on bot with a support, and make the mid laner go top, with the ADC on mid. After the first wave and the 2:15 timer expires, the support moves back into mid with the ADC and business continues in its usual, lane-swapping fashion.

Riot is certainly going to refine how these new rules and changes are implemented, but it appears the system is flawed as things stand. Players are still able to work around it in creative ways and do exactly what Riot has tried to stop them from doing.

